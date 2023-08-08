NEWS
State Wildfire Preparedness Level at Level 4 due to increased activity
The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 due to the recent increase in wildfire activity statewide and growing potential for wildfires to become more severe and harder to control.
An increasing number of wildfires across Texas has prompted the Texas A&M Forest Service to raise the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to a Level 4. (Texas A&M Forest Service photo)
“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief.
This week, very high to extreme fire danger is forecast for broad regions of the state, including areas along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls.
Regions with increased risk also include areas east of Interstate 45 and south of Interstate 20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.
Critical fire weather, characterized by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures, will align with very dry vegetation to produce an environment with high potential for wildfires that are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and may impact citizens within the identified areas of concern.
Recent wildfire efforts
Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres.
“I continue to be impressed by the dedication and selfless service of firefighters across the state,” Moorehead said. “Every single day, they work in some of the hottest and most challenging conditions. These responders do a tremendous job protecting lives and property from destructive wildfires.
“It is crucial that everyone in Texas take care to prevent wildfires and be cautious of any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.”
Red Flag Warning goes through Tuesday
|Event:
|Fire Weather Warning
|Effective:
|02:51 PM CDT on 08/07/2023
|Expires:
|10:00 PM CDT on 08/08/2023
|Alert:
|* AFFECTED AREA…Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS…South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES…From 103 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS…Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions.
|Instructions:
|A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
|Target Area:
|Montague; Cooke; Young; Jack; Wise; Denton; Stephens; Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Dallas; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Ellis; Comanche; Mills; Hamilton; Bosque; Hill; Lampasas; Coryell; Bell; McLennan; Falls; Milam
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Almost one year ago Tia Hutson was severely beaten and raped in her Saint Jo home on Aug. 5, 2022, and six days later she died from her injuries.
It was the first murder in the northern Montague County community since 1986, and one year later Hutson’s family is frustrated and angry there has been no arrest, and they say little to no progress reported to them.
Trevor Riley, the 28-year-old son of Hutson, says he gets asked about it nearly every day and people are surprised no one has been charged. Riley lives in the Nocona area where his grandmother and sister live in one house on the property and he lives in the smaller house.
When Riley contacted The Bowie News earlier in July he expressed concerns about the investigation possibly being “botched in some way.” He referred to the Saint Jo police chief resigning earlier this year and later being replaced, and the Texas Ranger on the case being replaced.
“I may just be tired of being asked about it, but it feels like there’s no public awareness and there hasn’t been any resolution. Whether it was someone my mother knew or not, they’re still in our community and could hurt someone else,” explained Riley.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Facilities’ committee recommends $65.8 million bond proposal
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee Thursday night presented its report recommending the board consider a $65.8 million bond issue that would go toward a new intermediate school, major renovation to the present intermediate as it transitions to a junior high and several improvements across the district’s campuses.
Daniel Deweber, committee chairman, made the presentation along with members Alan Miller, Van Baize and John McShan.
While the board made no specific voting action, it directed the superintendent to initiate action to call for a bond election possibly in November. Additional information will be provided at the next meeting.
Deweber said they were originally tasked to consider a new junior high, however, as they began researching the idea moved to a new intermediate (grades three-five) to be built on the property next to the present junior high. The BJH students would then move over to the present intermediate after it is renovated.
The present junior high (grades 6-8) would be repurposed for administration, Alternative Education Center and other things. Deweber said they would suggest selling the property where the AEP is located near the water tower.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. See document below for an overview of the proposal and tax impact.
