Shebang to feature lots of great live auction items; event supports TNT

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its primary fundraiser, Shebang on Sept. 23 with dinner, a live auction, music and the popular bucket auction at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street.

Proceeds from the event go to pay for the museum’s annual operating costs as well as special projects like the current restoration of two of Dell Motley’s large leather art pieces. TNT celebrates its 13th year of operation in 2023.

Tickets for Shebang are $50 or $350 for a table of eight and will feature dinner and entertainment, plus the live auction, silent and bucket auctions. It is BYOB.

Tickets are available at the museum office at 1522 E. Highway 82.

The live auction will feature some unique items this year. How about a house concert with Thom Shepherd and Coley McCabe performing a two-hour acoustic set at your home on an agreed-upon date. Minimum bid is $1,000. This pair is an award-winning duo and songwriters for songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “Lucky For You.”

How about a three-hour tour of the Red River by airboat for five people or a Invacare Lynx L-4 travel scooter? Then how about a load of base rock or gravel, beautiful western art, a custom made Nokona ball glove or pair of Fenoglio boots?

Live bids are now open at the shebang website at tntshebang.org. Online bids on many of these items will end on Sept. 21 and the last one will be the opening bid at the live auction at Shebang.

Bidders have to be present for the bucket and silent auction, but you can see some of the items on the webpage.

Call the museum at 825-5330 to reserve tickets. The TNT Board of Directors invites you to visit Montague County’s largest museum that showcases the unique history of the area. Visit the museum webpage at talesntrails.org.