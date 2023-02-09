Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won definitively at home on Tuesday night against old district opponent City View.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets, playing better as the match went along against an athletic and long Lady Mustang team.

Nocona was coming into the match after a disappointing finish at its Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament, losing its last two matches to finish in fourth place.

Also, the Lady Indians are still getting used to their starting libero Kaygan Stone being out with injury, with Aubree Kleinhans sliding into the role and rotations adjusting accordingly.

The first set was the most competitive of the match with the score tied at 10-10. Nocona started to pull away, but City View was never too far behind as the Lady Indians finished winning 25-21.

The second set saw Nocona storm out to a 9-1 lead. An errant jump serve from Meg Meekins into the back of Skyler Smith’s head provided great comedy, but also allowed the Lady Mustangs to finally get something going as the Lady Indians were fighting back laughter.

While City View never got close enough to steal the set, at one point the Lady Mustangs cut it to five only trailing 20-15. Thankfully, Nocona closed out set two strong, winning 25-18 to go up 2-0.

The opening to set three was more competitive as the Lady Indians led only 6-4. After that, Nocona took firm control and never let go. The Lady Indians won 12 of the next 15 points to go up 18-7. The play was about even from there as Nocona won 25-13 to win the match 3-0.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost at private school Victory Christian Academy on Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots won in straight sets against the Lady Panthers.

It was all about the same type of sets, with Saint Jo losing 25-15, 25-16 and 25-14.

Coach Kelly Skidmore thought her team came out playing very flat and tired.

The Lady Panthers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at home against Electra.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost at Bryson on Tuesday night.

The Cowgirls won in four sets 3-1 as Prairie Valley could not take advantage after winning the first set.

With more practice time thanks to a bye game following a five-set win, the Lady Bulldogs started the game well.

The first set was the most competitive one of the match. Prairie Valley was able to come out on top 25-21 to take control first in the match up 1-0.

Unfortunately, long runs from Bryson followed in the next three sets, putting the Lady Bulldogs in a bind in all three and playing from behind.

The Cowgirls won with scores 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16 to win the match at home.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match against private school Sacred Heart in Muenster on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets against the Lady Bears who were coming off a challenging run at a big tournament in Wichita Falls.

All of the sets were pretty close and got more competitive as the match went along.

Sacred Heart won with scores being 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough match against Gainesville on Tuesday night.

The 4A Lady Leopords snapped the Lady Horns three-win streak by winning 3-1.

Forestburg was coming off wins against Valley View, Bellevue and Chillicothe heading into the match, but the bigger school provided a more difficult challenge.

The Lady Horns lost the first set 25-14, but bounced back to win a competitive second set 25-21 to tie the match up at 1-1.

The third set was more like the first set in the wrong ways as Gainesville won 25-16. The fourth set Forestburg needed to win to force a fifth and deciding set. It was close again, but unfortunately the Lady Horns lost the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles had their best match of the season as they took Seymour to five sets on Tuesday.

In a battle of recently new volleyball programs playing their first season, it was the Lady Panthers who came out on top 3-2 and won their first game of the season.

Bellevue was coming into the match hoping it could achieve some big firsts after a rough first month of the season.

With so many young players, many of whom playing volleyball for the first time, it has been a challenge for the Lady Eagles.

Seymour is in the same boat, having last had a team 20 years ago so one team was leaving the gym on Tuesday night with the feeling of sweet, sweet victory for the first time.

It looked like it was going to be Bellevue as the Lady Eagles won not just their first set of the season, but their second set of the season right after to go up 2-0. Both sets were close with set one going to extra points 26-24 and set two still competitive at 25-21.

Unfortunately, Bellevue’s happy news ended after that.

The Lady Panthers came back to win set three 25-18 and a close set four 25-22 to force a fifth and final set.

Still reeling from the previous two sets, the Lady Eagles could not turn it around in the always unpredictable fifth set. Seymour won 15-9 to complete the come back and win the match 3-2.

