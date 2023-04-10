COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Masons to serve up burgers, dogs
The Bowie Masonic Lodge #578 AF & AM will host a hamburger and hot dog fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Bowie Community Center (east end).
For $20 guests will enjoy dinner, door prize drawings and local live entertainment. Children under 10 eat free. The Bowie Chapter #16 Order of the Eastern Star will help prepare the meal and desserts for the dessert auction. Take-out meals available.
Door prizes drawings will include a Ruger American Ranch 5.56mm bolt action with detachable magazine, a Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol, two $200 gift card, two $150 gift cards and four $50 gift cards.
Chicken and Bread Festival opens Friday night
The Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival marks its 28th year with an expanded week of fun activities for the entire family.
Beginning with Sip & Stroll on Friday night followed by festival day on Saturday and the new bass tournament on Sunday, the Bowie Community Development Board and all its volunteers have set up a jam-packed weekend.
Sip & Stroll
Chicken Scratch Sip & Stroll with Me opens the festival from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6. Downtown locations will be decorated with fall colors as they try to win best decorated. In addition, fiddlers will be jamming in downtown and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides available.
Sip and Stroll will feature 35 downtown participating locations. Guests may purchase an armband for $10 and receive a souvenir glass, which gets you a tasting at the location. You are welcome to use a previous glass, but you must have an armband.
Festival day
Chicken and Bread Days harkens back to the days of the trains chugging into Bowie. Young men would sell them fried chicken and bread at the station as they made a stop. It was the focus of the heritage festival to remember these young entrepreneurs. It has grown into one of the largest festivals in the region.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 the Heritage Market opens with vendors offering everything from handmade wooden crafts to cookies, fresh jellies and jams. Of course, some freshly fried chicken and bread also will be for sale.
Registration for the fiddling competition opens at 9 a.m. at the Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut Street. Awards will go to the fiddlers by age category, plus an accompanist and overall champion award. Festival-goers are invited to watch the contest and enjoy the music.
Gold-Burg ISD hosting blood drive
The staff and students of Gold-Burg Independent School District will have a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Carter Bloodcare Bus.
The sign-up link is: https://223.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144730.
Amity Club selling wreaths Saturday
The Amity Club is happy to participate in “Wreaths Across America” again this year and members invite you to purchase a wreath for a local veteran.
Each year wreaths are purchased, distributed and placed on the graves of veterans in Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The desire to cover each veteran’s grave in the cemetery is becoming more and more possible with donations and purchases of wreaths by the club and local members of the community.
A credit is calculated and given to the Amity Club toward the purchase of more wreathes based on the previous year’s sales record. Members hope this will be the year. The cost for a wreath is $15.
The Amity Club will have a booth in downtown d Saturday to take orders for wreathes. That location is subject to change – look for the Amity ladies and help the club reach its goal. Volunteers will be invited to lay the wreaths a few weeks before Christmas.
