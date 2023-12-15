Linda Sue Forson

Bobby Eugene McGee

April 8, 1940 – December 9, 2023

BOWIE – Bobby Eugene McGee, 83, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Martinez and Pastor Bill Cleveland. Burial will be private.

Bobby was born April 8, 1940 in Decatur to Francis Marion McGee and Ruth Christine Elliott. When he started to school he attended the first grade in Park Springs, TX. Later the family moved to Alvord where he attended Alvord schools and completed his education and graduated in 1958. He was very active in sports and specifically football and basketball. After graduation he attended Draughon’s School of Business in Fort Worth and graduated with a degree in accounting.

In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Harriet Barker. They made their home in Alvord. They later had two beautiful daughters, Teresa and Tori. Then he became Grandpa and Gramps to his grandsons, Tyler and Tanner who were his pride and joy. He felt his greatest achievement in life was his family.

Bobby started his career in the oil field and first worked for Geer Construction. In 1964 he moved his family to Bowie and worked for Harlow Trucking, Junior Haney Drilling and Wolsey Construction.

In 1970 he left the oil field work and became a dairyman and was working with cattle again which was his passion. In 1973, he started a dairy in the Fruitland area and after selling this dairy in 1979 he started one in Alvord. He was a very successful dairyman and for a period of time he had the top producing dairy herd in Wise County. After selling this dairy, he returned to the stocker cattle business which he continued to operate until his retirement.

Bobby never met a stranger and was never in a hurry as he always took time to stop and visit or lend a helping hand when needed. He anonymously helped people in need and was always a very generous person.

Bobby was a cowboy and dressed in western clothes before it became popular. He started riding horses at a very young age and his love of horses continued a life time. He owned many good horses and participated in many events on horseback. He was a member of the Jim Bowie Saddle Club and for many years rode in parades and grand entries. He was a life time member of the AASP & RC and attended many of their events and also competed in many Play Days. He was a member of the Jim Bowie Reds Relay team and for several years competed in relay events. He was always ready to ride a good horse and compete in some event.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and always looked forward to his annual deer hunts in Colorado. He loved the Lord and was a faithful person. And, he was always thankful for the many blessings he had in his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, F.M. McGee; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Agnes Barker; brother-in-law, Richard Barker, and two sister-in-laws, Frances Cooke and Carolyn Johnson.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Harriet McGee; daughters, Teresa Rowe and husband, Kevin, Grapevine, and Tori McGee, Kingwood; grandsons, Tyler Bentz, Lake Dallas and Tanner Bentz, Grapevine; sister-in-law, Kathryn Chapman, El Paso; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

We will love you forever and you will never be forgotten.

Anyone desiring memorials can be made to the Bowie First Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

