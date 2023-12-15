OBITUARIES
Mona Rhoades Wells
May 18, 1937 – December 12, 2023
BOWIE – Mona Rhoades Wells, 86, died on Dec. 12, 2023.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with Pastor Micah Wells and Weldon Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on May 18, 1937 in Henrietta to Charlie and Daisy Rhoades. She was the youngest of seven children, five sisters and one brother. She attended school at Midway.
After high school she met the love of her life, Curtis “Nubbin” Wells, at Farmer’s Cafe in Bowie where she worked. They were married three months after their first date and made their home in Bowie. They had two sons, Cal Lee and Micah Keith.
She accepted the Lord as her savior at age 11. She was a Sunday school teacher and missionette teacher.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Wells; her parents; in-laws; her brother, Cleo Rhoades; and sisters, Oma Jackson, Velma Strawbridge, Opal Peden and Dorothy Liggett.
She is survived by her children, Cal Wells, Bowie and Micah Wells, Miami, OK; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Flo Peden, Midland.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Linda Sue Forson
October 28, 1942 – Decemember 11, 2023
NEWPORT – Linda Sue Forson, 81, died at her home on Dec. 11, 2023.
A memorial service to be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
She was born Oct. 28, 1942 in Fort Worth to James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills. She married the love of her life and soul-mate, Pat Forson in 1961. They spent 62 years together, always declaring they never wanted to be without the other. She died four weeks after Daddy.
Forson received her nursing degree in 1968. While earning her degree, and beginning her career as an Licensed Vocational Nurse. She and Pat moved their family to Newport in 1972. They started the Forson’s Forty Farm where they worked hard and lived happily for 51 years. She continued to work in the home health industry for several years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport for more than 30 years, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed handing out candy to the kids.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pat Forson and her parents, James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Mills; three daughters, Tammy Vaughn, Terry Forson-Hyde and Tracy Blackburn; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Bennie Douglas “Doug” Weaver
November 17, 1951 – December 12, 2023
NOCONA – Bennie Douglas “Doug” Weaver, 72, died on Dec. 12, 2023 in Wichita Falls surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Nocona Elementary gym with Jonathan Brown officiating.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1951, in Nocona to Weldon and Syble Brown Weaver. He worked many years at the Nocona Boot Company in assembly and for the City of Nocona as a police dispatcher. Weaver dedicated his life to the betterment of the community of Nocona whether it was developing young athletes or helping those in need. He also served his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, David Weaver and grandson, William Weaver.
He is survived by his most prized pet dog, Roxie; daughter, Angela DeBord, Nocona; son, Zac Weaver, Nocona; daughter, Kristyn Starnes, Millsap; brother, Norval Weaver,Nocona; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Bobby Eugene McGee
April 8, 1940 – December 9, 2023
BOWIE – Bobby Eugene McGee, 83, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Martinez and Pastor Bill Cleveland. Burial will be private.
Bobby was born April 8, 1940 in Decatur to Francis Marion McGee and Ruth Christine Elliott. When he started to school he attended the first grade in Park Springs, TX. Later the family moved to Alvord where he attended Alvord schools and completed his education and graduated in 1958. He was very active in sports and specifically football and basketball. After graduation he attended Draughon’s School of Business in Fort Worth and graduated with a degree in accounting.
In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Harriet Barker. They made their home in Alvord. They later had two beautiful daughters, Teresa and Tori. Then he became Grandpa and Gramps to his grandsons, Tyler and Tanner who were his pride and joy. He felt his greatest achievement in life was his family.
Bobby started his career in the oil field and first worked for Geer Construction. In 1964 he moved his family to Bowie and worked for Harlow Trucking, Junior Haney Drilling and Wolsey Construction.
In 1970 he left the oil field work and became a dairyman and was working with cattle again which was his passion. In 1973, he started a dairy in the Fruitland area and after selling this dairy in 1979 he started one in Alvord. He was a very successful dairyman and for a period of time he had the top producing dairy herd in Wise County. After selling this dairy, he returned to the stocker cattle business which he continued to operate until his retirement.
Bobby never met a stranger and was never in a hurry as he always took time to stop and visit or lend a helping hand when needed. He anonymously helped people in need and was always a very generous person.
Bobby was a cowboy and dressed in western clothes before it became popular. He started riding horses at a very young age and his love of horses continued a life time. He owned many good horses and participated in many events on horseback. He was a member of the Jim Bowie Saddle Club and for many years rode in parades and grand entries. He was a life time member of the AASP & RC and attended many of their events and also competed in many Play Days. He was a member of the Jim Bowie Reds Relay team and for several years competed in relay events. He was always ready to ride a good horse and compete in some event.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and always looked forward to his annual deer hunts in Colorado. He loved the Lord and was a faithful person. And, he was always thankful for the many blessings he had in his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, F.M. McGee; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Agnes Barker; brother-in-law, Richard Barker, and two sister-in-laws, Frances Cooke and Carolyn Johnson.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Harriet McGee; daughters, Teresa Rowe and husband, Kevin, Grapevine, and Tori McGee, Kingwood; grandsons, Tyler Bentz, Lake Dallas and Tanner Bentz, Grapevine; sister-in-law, Kathryn Chapman, El Paso; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
We will love you forever and you will never be forgotten.
Anyone desiring memorials can be made to the Bowie First Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
