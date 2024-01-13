Basketball Roundup

Nocona girls

The Nocona Lady Indians dominated another district opponent on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in district play.

The sixth ranked Lady Indians won 85-26 at Archer City.

Nocona came into the game following a 77-10 dispatching of Petrolia to start district while the Lady Cats had lost their first game to Windthorst 71-33.

It was a similar story for the Lady Indians. Lock down defense led to pushing the ball in transition which opened up the offense to score against an unsettled defense more often then not.

Nocona kept it up for three quarters as the team scored 23 points in each quarter.

Even when the defense slipped up to start the second half by allowing Archer City to score 14 points in the third quarter, the team still scored 23 points to build on the Lady Indians lead.

The fourth quarter saw Nocona implement holding the ball a bit, which meant the Lady Cats had to pressure the ball more. This allowed other players to get involved in the scoring with open shots in the Lady Indians most balanced offensive quarter.

Even if it fell behind the 23 point average of the first three quarter, Nocona still scored 16 in the final period to win 85-26.

Meg Meekins led the team with 33 points and 10 assists, falling two steals shy of a triple double with eight steals. Skyler Smith scored 25 while Aubree Kleinhans joined them in double-digits with 10 points. Avery Crutsinger grabbed a team high seven rebounds to go with eight points.

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley boys

The Gold-Burg Bears won their first district game at Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.

The Bears won 66-52 against the young Bulldogs team as they put together their best full game of the season.

Both teams were coming into the game hungry for a district win. Gold-Burg had lost games against Saint Jo and Forestburg. Prairie Valley had dropped games against Bellevue, Slidell and Midway.

The Bears came out shooting well and set the tone for the rest of the game. Gold-Burg was up 20-10 after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs battled the next two quarters, outscoring the Bears 15-14 and 17-13 to get the deficit down to 48-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Prairie Valley, the team ran out juice as Gold-Burg pulled ahead with time running down. The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 18-11 to win by a comfortable margin 66-53.

Jayon Grace led Gold-Burg with 23 points. Aidan Foster was second with 19 points and five assists. Isaac Renteria had a team high six assists and eight steals to go with 10 points.

For Prairie Valley, Tyson Easterling led the team with a game high 28 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Jarrett Horton was second with eight points. Dale Neugebauer had a team high five assists to go with seven points and seven rebounds.

Bellevue

Both Bellevue basketball teams won district games at home against Midway on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles won 57-27 to improve to 2-3 in district play while the Eagles won 49-38 to improve to 2-1 in district.

Both teams were coming off disappointing losses against Slidell and were looking to rebound well.

The Bellevue girls played one of the team’s best games in the season, getting out to an early 10-0 lead that set the tone and never letting up.

“They really didn’t cause us any problems,” Coach John McGee said. “We didn’t have as many turnovers in this game as before. We passed the ball well and got a lot of layups.”

For the Eagles, their game started the opposite as they found themselves down 20-4 early in the second quarter.

Bellevue was able to turn the game around with increased intensity and cut the Falcons lead down to 22-21 at halftime.

That good play continued in the second half as the Eagles pulled away the longer the game went along.

Coach Colby Broussard thinks his young players were intimidated playing in front of that packed of a crowded gym to start the game, even if it was a home game full of friendly faces.

Gold-Burg girls

The Gold-Burg girl’s team has officially canceled its season due to a lack of players. With one of its five girls quitting after coming back from the holiday break, the Lady Bears forfeited their previous two district games as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was hoping she could find a fifth player.

After forfeiting Tuesday’s game against Prairie Valley, Cromleigh informed The Bowie News the Gold-Burg girl’s team will cancel the rest of its season.

Missing scores

The Nocona boy’s team had a bye-game. Prairie Valley’s game against Gold-Burg was forfeited for a win.

