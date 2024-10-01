SPORTS
Bowie girls lose to Henrietta
The Bowie Lady Rabbits continued to struggle as they lost to Henrietta at home on Friday night.
The Lady Cats won 35-27 as they held off a furious second half comeback attempt by the Lady Rabbits.
Both teams were coming into the game seeking its first district win. Bowie nearly upset first place Jacksboro earlier in the week.
The Lady Rabbits have struggled scoring during district play with their top scorer, Ziba Robbins, out with an injury. Bowie knew the best chance was to play lights out defense and hope it could gut out some wins by having points come from somewhere.
Unfortunately, despite playing a struggling and young Henrietta team, the points did not show up in the first half.
The Lady Rabbits scored only four points in both the first and second quarter, as they just could not crack the Lady Cats 2-3 zone.
To make things worse, Henrietta was taking advantage of any crack it could find in Bowie’s defense and made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points in both the first and second quarters. Even with the Lady Rabbits switching their defense up to a full-court press, the Lady Cats seemed to be able to quickly break it and score during several sequences.
It upped Bowie’s energy a bit more than in the first quarter as the girl’s started crashing the offensive glass with ferocity and got second, third and fourth chances at the baskets in some cases.
Unfortunately, the lid on the basket seemed to remain shut even with extra chances. The Lady Rabbits went into halftime down 24-8.
Coach Matthew Miller implored his team that just playing with more energy and want to would get better results in the second half.
Thanks to back-to-back possessions where Maycie Metzler knocked in a pair of 3-pointers, Bowie cut the lead down to single-digits at one point in the third quarter. Henrietta went on a 6-1 run to close the quarter as it led 32-18.
The Lady Rabbits offense had more than doubled their first half total, but would need to pick it up on defense even more for a chance to come back.
Bowie did play almost lock-down defense all of the fourth quarter.
The press-defense was tightened up and the Lady Rabbits forced some turnovers and created some scoring chances with their energy and pressure.
The Lady Cats scored only three points in the final period, which gave Bowie a chance if they could put together a really good offensive quarter.
While the Lady Rabbits again scored more than they did in the first half combined in the fourth quarter, the nine points was not enough to come all the way back.
Henrietta ran the clock out and survived Bowie’s second half onslaught to win 35-27.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians got one more tough non-district challenge playing an Australian team at home on Saturday.
The Bendigo Braves won a close fought game 52-47 against the Indians who were without one starter.
Nocona has competed well in its challenging non-district schedule despite some glaring holes the team has lived with, as the Indians are ranked 14th in 2A in the recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Nocona is short overall and struggles to rebound, which came back to bite them against a Bendigo team where every player’s height was estimated to be at six feet or taller.
The Braves held a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime, but extended their lead more in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 14-9 and taking a 36-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Nocona outscored Bendigo and even took the lead 47-44 with 1:27 left in the game and was looking to close to stealing it in the end.
Unfortunately, the Braves closed the game on an 8-0 run to win the game 52-47, giving the Indians a painful lesson heading into district play.
Javier Gaytan led the team with 15 points while Brady McCasland was second with 12 points. Johnny Stone and Karson Kleinhans both had a game high four rebounds along with McCasland. Charlie Fuller and McCasland also dished out three assists each.
Gold-Burg vs Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns came back from double-digits to win in the fourth quarter at Gold-Burg on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 61-58 as both teams were searching for their first district wins.
Forestburg had lost games to Slidell and Midway in performances the team was not happy with since it is aiming for a playoff berth.
The Bears were coming off a disappointing performance at Saint Jo earlier in the week in which nothing seemed to go right as Gold-Burg hopes its experience can help it challenge for the playoffs as well.
Both teams started the game off shooting well and scoring at a high volume, with the Longhorns getting several second chance opportunities and getting a lead 21-15 after the first quarter.
The Bears sharpened up on defense as their press slowed down Forestburg in the second quarter while continuing to create chances to score in transition on offense.
Gold-Burg made up the deficit and led by one point 29-28 at halftime.
Things continued to go the Bears way in the third quarter. Gold-Burg made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to up its lead to double-digits 49-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Forestburg made some defensive adjustments, mainly switching to man-to-man which seemed to do the job as the Bears ball movement seemed to struggle at that point in the game.
This allowed the Longhorns the opportunity to come back thanks to a huge offensive surge. Their three leading scorers all contributed to the balanced scoring attack as Forestburg poured in 22 points.
It proved just enough to pull ahead and win 61-58.
Jesus Sanchez led all scorers with 25 points while making four 3-pointers for the Longhorns. Kyler Willett added 17 points in the paint while Jesse Wadsworth scored 11 points.
For Gold-Burg, Jayon Grace led the team with 23 points while Keelyn Case added 11 and Aidan Foster scored 10 points.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles let the game get away from them in the second half at Slidell on Friday night.
The Greyhounds pulled away to win 83-46, despite the Eagles hanging close in the first half.
Bellevue came into the game with an opening district win against Prairie Valley back before the holiday break. After a holiday tournament and a non-district warm-up game, the Eagles had no excuse of still being rusty.
In the first half it was a close game as Bellevue was playing with the defending district champs. Slidell led only 38-31 heading into halftime and the Eagles felt like the game was still within reach.
Unfortunately, the Greyhounds came out in the second half and pounced on some Bellevue mistakes thanks to upping their pressure defense. A bad third quarter where the Eagles were outscored 25-4 seemed to seal the game.
Bellevue played better in the fourth quarter, but not enough to make up any ground as Slidell won 83-46.
Missing scores
The Saint Jo coach answered some details about the Panthers non-district game against Petrolia on Friday, but did not provide the final score or any player statistics.
“We played a solid first half and came out after the break and got a little sloppy,” Coach Ryan Bruce said. “We had several defensive breakdowns and missed assignments which led to extra possessions and second chance points. Our lack of rebounding the basketball is what got us beat.”
The News also never received sent scores from Prairie Valley’s coach about the team’s district game against Midway on Friday.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians started off district play with a dominant showing at Petrolia on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won 77-10 in a game where Nocona was just clearly the better team in every way.
Nocona comes into the start of district as heavy favorites to win its sixth straight district title. The program last lost a district game back in 2019.
The Lady Indians have played some of the best teams in the state during their non-district schedule since they have a state tournament appearance in their long term sights.
So the prospect of playing a Lady Pirates team that is trying to rebound after losing several key starters and their coach from their playoff team last year, it was a bit one-sided before the game even started.
It lived up to that expectation as Nocona jumped out to a 31-3 lead after the first quarter.
While the Lady Indians offense reined it in a bit for the final three quarters, they never let up defensively. Petrolia scored only three points in the next two quarters combined. Nocona then got a little sloppy and allowed four whole points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians won 77-10 in the end.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough game on the road at Slidell on Friday night.
The Lady Greyhounds won 57-33 against the Lady Eagles in a game Bellevue would like to forget.
The Lady Eagles were hoping to give consistent district champion Slidell a challenge, with competitive losses against the two top teams in district that both beat the Lady Greyhounds in Saint Jo and Forestburg.
Unfortunately it was, according to Coach John McGee, one of the worst games the team has played all year long. The team struggled to score while turning the ball over too much.
Cirstin Allen was making shots for Bellevue, making four 3-pointers while scoring a team high 14 points.
Missing scores
The Forestburg game at Gold-Burg was forfeited as the Lady Bears only had four players available to play. The Lady Horns stay undefeated in district play.
With one of Gold-Burg’s players quitting so she can get a part-time job, Coach Cheryl Cromleigh is hopeful she can find another player so her team can continue its season and not forfeit the remainder of its games.
Saint Jo and Prairie Valley coaches did not get back to the Bowie News with score updates from Friday’s games.
Bowie boys improve to 3-0
The Bowie Jackrabbits improved to 3-0 in district play with a win against Henrietta at home on Friday night.
The Jackrabbits won 58-48 against the Bearcats in a game where Bowie got out to a huge lead to start the game and tried to keep it up the rest of the game.
The Jackrabbits first two district games easily could have been losses. Their overtime win against Iowa Park was won by two points (49-47) and the win against Jacksboro earlier last week was by three points (38-35).
Bowie finally had a chance against a young and struggling Henrietta team to win without raising its fans blood pressure and took advantage right away.
The Jackrabbits started the game on a 21-1 run to start the game and ended the first quarter up 21-3.
Bowie was pushing the ball in transition off the many misses and turnovers it got on defense. Leading scorers Andrew Sandhoff and Tucker Jones finished around the rim and combined for 15 of the team’s points while Aiden Lawhorn and Boston Farris knocked in 3-pointers.
The thing was there were still three more quarters to play. Eventually, Henrietta would wake up and the Jackrabbits would cool off a bit. When that happened, Bowie would have to play good enough to keep the Bearcats at bay and the lead comfortable enough to not give Henrietta enough hope to try and mount a comeback.
The second quarter saw both teams switch defenses. The Jackrabbits wanted to give the Bearcats a different look to keep them off balance and threw in some press defense and zone.
Henrietta could only play better. The team also switched up its defense to some press defense, if only to give the Bearcats some urgency down big.
Neither change did much. Henrietta started to make some shots, especially several 3-pointers, which Bowie was not expecting on defense.
With fewer opportunities to run and with the lead still in place, the Jackrabbits offense did cool down a bit, but still scored 14 points. It was enough to be leading at halftime by nearly double the Bearcats first half total 35-18.
The second half was more of the same though Bowie’s offense was bit more muted and Henrietta was starting to win the 50/50 balls and the hustle points.
The Bearcats made three more 3-pointers in the third quarter and again outscored the Jackrabbits. At one point Henrietta cut the lead down to 10 points late in the third quarter.
Bowie ended the quarter well to extend the lead up a bit and led 46-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Early in the final period, the Bearcats cut the lead down to single-digits 46-37, setting up a scenario where they could come all the way back unless the Jackrabbits continued to score.
Bowie woke up and extended the lead back up to a comfortable margin, up 15 points with 1:57 left in the game.
Henrietta had a last gasp, scoring nine points during the final few minutes, but the Jackrabbits made their free throws and avoided catastrophic end of game mistakes to win comfortably 58-48.
