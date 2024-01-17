Girls Roundup

The Bowie Jackrabbits won another close district game as they pulled an upset against Vernon on Friday night at home.

The Jackrabbits won 49-47, holding off four shots in the final seconds from the Lions.

Bowie came into the game coming off its first district loss earlier in the week at City View.

Vernon had beaten the Mustangs in the previous game and had just moved up in certain polls to 25 in the state in 3A.

The Lions had two lightning quick point guards that were hard to stay in front of, a big athletic post player throwing down dunks with ease during warmups and some shooters that surrounded them.

The Jackrabbits’ defensively put their two most experienced players on the main guys.

Tucker Jones used his length to try and bother Vernon’s explosive point guard while Brady Lawhorn used his physicality to not let the Lions athletic post affect the game much at all.

The opening quarter set up it was going to be a close game. Vernon used a lot of pick and rolls to try and get its guards into the lane.

Bowie brought help to try and make the shots tough. Sagging off of the ball handler, anticipating the drive, sometimes the guards would settle for a pull-up 3-pointer and had one go in during the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits had some early success posting up their leading scorer Andrew Sandhoff and Bowie trailed only 11-10 heading into the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits led for most of the period, with five different players scoring at least one basket.

Vernon came on late to take a one point lead again 22-21 into halftime, but while Bowie was feeling good it was keeping up with the Lions, Vernon was frustrated.

The third quarter saw the Lions change their defense to a press. They also started to try and post up their big post who only had one field goal in the first half. The Jackrabbits brought help immediately which meant shooters were open when he passed the ball back outside.

Vernon’s top scorer was one of its shooters who made four 3-pointers in the game, with three coming in the third quarter.

Other players earned points by getting to the free throw line and converting a good percentage as the Lions upped their lead a bit 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie made sure to answer the call early in the final period.

Sandhoff made back-to-back 3-pointers to help give the Jackrabbits back the lead 43-42 with five minutes to play.

Vernon answered as their point guard made a pull-up 3-pointer, but Lawhorn then finished through contact and made the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Bowie led 46-45 with four minutes to play.

After running some clock, the Lions got the ball back and got the lead back. The Jackrabbits came right back the next possession and Jones made a mid-range shot to put his team back up by one point 48-47 with 1:50 left to play.

After a stop and then running down the clock to 41 seconds, Bowie committed a turnover on an inbounds play at midcourt to give the ball back. Vernon had one of its guards drive to the basket and settle for a tough turnaround fade away shot that missed.

The Jackrabbits got the rebound and Bradly Horton was eventually sent to the free throw line with eight seconds to play. He made one of two to up Bowie’s lead to 49-47.

Still, Vernon had plenty of time to advance the ball to set up a final shot. After several time outs and getting the ball to midcourt before another timeout, the Lions went for the last shot.

Vernon ran its hot shooter off a screen for a clean 3-point look at the top of the key, but he was several feet deep. It didn’t even hit the rim and bounced off the backboard straight to a teammate right underneath the rim.

The player put up a quick attempt that bounced right back to him for the rebound. He took another shot and the ball bounced off the backboard at an angle and another Vernon player grabbed the ball over two Bowie players and tried to shoot it in over them at the buzzer. The ball bounced off the front of the rim and the Jackrabbits celebrated, with a marker flying through the air from one of the coaches.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.