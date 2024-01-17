SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up the first round of district with a win against Prairie Valley at home to stay undefeated.
The Lady Panthers overwhelmed the Lady Bulldogs with their press 65-17.
Saint Jo was coming off a big win against Forestburg that put the team in first place in the district standings. The young Prairie Valley team was hoping for its first district win.
While the Lady Bulldogs started the game competing well, down only 15-10 after the first quarter, eventually the fatigue started to get to them scoring became much harder in the final three quarters.
Saint Jo never slowed down, scoring 17 and 22 points in the second and third quarters, before eventually settling down the pace and scoring 10 points.
The Lady Panthers won 65-17.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their third straight district game against Seymour in their home opener on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won with ease 71-40 against the Lady Panthers as they seek to extend their district title streak.
Nocona came into the game confident after winning the first two district games on the road by nearly 60 points each.
Seymour did a bit better than most teams. Coach Kyle Spitzer has had little to nitpick so far, but had several things to harp his team about after the game despite winning by more than 30 points.
Nocona’s defense held the Lady Panthers under 10 points in the first three quarters before giving up 15 in the fourth period. The Lady Indians also had three great quarters of offense, scoring 19, 20 and 21 points. Only the second quarter saw the team barely outscore Seymour 11-9.
Still, Nocona won easily 71-40.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won a bounce-back non-district game at home on Friday night against Savoy.
The Lady Horns won easily against the Lady Cardinals 56-40, with the majority of their points scored during two quarters.
Forestburg was hoping to shake off a disappointing close loss to Saint Jo earlier in the week that put the Lady Horns district record at 4-1.
Savoy proved to be the best punching bag as Forestburg jumped out to a 23-11 lead in the first quarter.
However, the Lady Horns offense went ice cold in the second quarter and the Lady Cardinals made up some ground, trailing 27-22 at halftime.
Forestburg then had a huge offensive third quarter as the pace ramped up for both sides. The Lady Horns nearly equaled the first half total during the one period alone, scoring 26 points. Savoy scored 18, but Forestburg’s lead was sitting in double-digits up 53-40.
The pace slowed way down in the fourth quarter as the Lady Horns held the ball and didn’t allow the Lady Cardinals much of a chance to score. Savoy scored zero points while Forestburg scored only three as the team won 56-40.
Missing scores
The Gold-Burg girl’s season was canceled due to too few players which meant Bellevue’s scheduled game on Friday did not happen.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians opened up district play with a close, low-scoring win at home against Seymour.
The Indians held on to win 29-28 against the Panthers as neither team had a good shooting night.
Nocona came into district play confident, with a tough non-district schedule and enough success to be ranked 14th in the state in 2A in some polls.
Seymour showed it would not be a walk in the park, with the Panthers giving the Indians their only district loss last season and looked to do it again this year.
The first quarter set the tone as Nocona led by one with the low score of 6-5. The pace did not increase much as the game went along, even with the middle quarters being the highest scoring for both teams.
The Indians led 15-13 at halftime and extended the lead to 25-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Seymour only outscored Nocona in the final period. The Indians added only four more points. The Panthers cut the lead to one point with 1:52 remaining. Somehow, Nocona held on as neither team scored again, the Indians winning 29-28.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs earned their first district win at Saint Jo on Friday night.
The Bulldogs won 50-43 in a game where they went into the fourth quarter behind.
Saint Jo was coming into the game following a disappointing loss, its first in district, at Forestburg. Prairie Valley was hoping to get its first win after struggling in its first four games.
The first quarter was competitive as the Panthers led by only one 12-11. The Bulldogs pulled ahead in the second quarter, with their defense limiting Saint Jo to only eight points while their offense scored 16 with four different players making one basket each.
Prairie Valley was feeling good up 27-20 at halftime.
The Panthers came out of halftime fired up. Saint Jo nearly doubled its first half production in the third quarter alone as the team made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points.
Just as importantly, the Panthers defense limited the Bulldogs to just five points, all from leading scorer Tyson Easterling.
Saint Jo led 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter and had the momentum.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, like Prairie Valley responded in the final period. The increase in intensity and pressure from the Bulldogs defense seemed to put an end to Saint Jo’s offensive run. The Panthers scored only four points in the fourth quarter.
This left the door open for Prairie Valley to come back if it could have a good offensive quarter. Thankfully for the Bulldogs, they saved their best scoring stretch for last.
Prairie Valley scored 18 points in the final period, allowing the team to take the lead and control of the game before holding on to win 50-43.
Gold-Burg vs Bellevue
The Gold-Burg Bears won their second straight district game against Bellevue at home on Friday night.
The Bears won 64-55 against the Eagles.
Gold-Burg was coming off a good win against Prairie Valley to pick up its first district win. Bellevue had picked up its second district win earlier in the week against Midway.
The Bears got out to a lead thanks to forcing turnovers and scoring in transition. It was not a good night from 3-point range for Gold-Burg, as the team went 3-17, which allowed the Eagles to hang around all game.
The Bears led 14-10 after the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime and 48-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gold-Burg never ran away with the game, but still won with little drama at the end 64-55.
Missing scores
The Forestburg boy’s team did not play Friday.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits fall to Vernon 55-39
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost another tough district game on Friday against Vernon.
The Lady Lions won 55-39 against a Lady Rabbits team that struggled against their physicality.
Bowie came into the game hoping to get its first district win. Vernon only had one district win so far, so the Lady Rabbits were hoping Friday night would be the time.
Bowie was still without its leading scorer Ziba Robbins, but with more experience playing without her maybe it would all come together.
Unfortunately, the Lady Lions press defense seemed to give the Lady Rabbits problems right from the beginning. Turnovers were not just an issue, it was the type of turnovers that led straight to points in transition.
Bowie only had offensive success with some quick hitting out of bounds plays, which was not enough to keep up as the Lady Rabbits were down 18-7.
Bowie played better in the second quarter. Offensively it was the best stretch of the game for the Lady Rabbits as five different players scored at least one basket, all inside the 3-point arc. Bowie scored twice the amount of points in the first quarter. Unfortunately, defensively the Lady Rabbits were still having trouble.
The team was trying to faceguard Vernon’s best player to prevent the ball from finding her within the flow of the offense and just frustrating her. Still, the Lady Lions found offensive success, drawing contact to getting to the free throw line while also crashing the offensive glass for second and third chances.
Vernon led 30-21 at halftime, but Bowie was within range of coming back if it could keep up the offensive success while finding a way to stop the Lady Lions on defense.
Unfortunately, that did not happen.
The Lady Rabbits offense stalled to scoring in single digits with only two made field goals, though the team was able to get to the free throw line after no attempts in the first half.
Vernon’s offense kept on finding success, with two made 3-pointers being thrown into the mix. The Lady Lions lead grew to double-digits again, up to 46-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
While Bowie’s defense limited Vernon in the final period, the Lady Rabbits couldn’t score enough to come back, even with the team getting to the free throw line more than they had all game.
Bowie only outscored the Lady Lions 10-9 in the fourth quarter as Vernon won comfortably 55-39.
SPORTS
Bowie boys upset Vernon 49-47
The Bowie Jackrabbits won another close district game as they pulled an upset against Vernon on Friday night at home.
The Jackrabbits won 49-47, holding off four shots in the final seconds from the Lions.
Bowie came into the game coming off its first district loss earlier in the week at City View.
Vernon had beaten the Mustangs in the previous game and had just moved up in certain polls to 25 in the state in 3A.
The Lions had two lightning quick point guards that were hard to stay in front of, a big athletic post player throwing down dunks with ease during warmups and some shooters that surrounded them.
The Jackrabbits’ defensively put their two most experienced players on the main guys.
Tucker Jones used his length to try and bother Vernon’s explosive point guard while Brady Lawhorn used his physicality to not let the Lions athletic post affect the game much at all.
The opening quarter set up it was going to be a close game. Vernon used a lot of pick and rolls to try and get its guards into the lane.
Bowie brought help to try and make the shots tough. Sagging off of the ball handler, anticipating the drive, sometimes the guards would settle for a pull-up 3-pointer and had one go in during the first quarter.
The Jackrabbits had some early success posting up their leading scorer Andrew Sandhoff and Bowie trailed only 11-10 heading into the second quarter.
The Jackrabbits led for most of the period, with five different players scoring at least one basket.
Vernon came on late to take a one point lead again 22-21 into halftime, but while Bowie was feeling good it was keeping up with the Lions, Vernon was frustrated.
The third quarter saw the Lions change their defense to a press. They also started to try and post up their big post who only had one field goal in the first half. The Jackrabbits brought help immediately which meant shooters were open when he passed the ball back outside.
Vernon’s top scorer was one of its shooters who made four 3-pointers in the game, with three coming in the third quarter.
Other players earned points by getting to the free throw line and converting a good percentage as the Lions upped their lead a bit 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bowie made sure to answer the call early in the final period.
Sandhoff made back-to-back 3-pointers to help give the Jackrabbits back the lead 43-42 with five minutes to play.
Vernon answered as their point guard made a pull-up 3-pointer, but Lawhorn then finished through contact and made the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Bowie led 46-45 with four minutes to play.
After running some clock, the Lions got the ball back and got the lead back. The Jackrabbits came right back the next possession and Jones made a mid-range shot to put his team back up by one point 48-47 with 1:50 left to play.
After a stop and then running down the clock to 41 seconds, Bowie committed a turnover on an inbounds play at midcourt to give the ball back. Vernon had one of its guards drive to the basket and settle for a tough turnaround fade away shot that missed.
The Jackrabbits got the rebound and Bradly Horton was eventually sent to the free throw line with eight seconds to play. He made one of two to up Bowie’s lead to 49-47.
Still, Vernon had plenty of time to advance the ball to set up a final shot. After several time outs and getting the ball to midcourt before another timeout, the Lions went for the last shot.
Vernon ran its hot shooter off a screen for a clean 3-point look at the top of the key, but he was several feet deep. It didn’t even hit the rim and bounced off the backboard straight to a teammate right underneath the rim.
The player put up a quick attempt that bounced right back to him for the rebound. He took another shot and the ball bounced off the backboard at an angle and another Vernon player grabbed the ball over two Bowie players and tried to shoot it in over them at the buzzer. The ball bounced off the front of the rim and the Jackrabbits celebrated, with a marker flying through the air from one of the coaches.
