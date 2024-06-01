SPORTS
Jackrabbits come from behind to win at Jacksboro; Lady Rabbits fall just short
Boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up their second district win on the road at Jacksboro on Tuesday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits came back from a double-digit deficit to win 38-35 against the Tigers.
Bowie came into the game following a tough tournament at Bridgeport following the holiday break. Before that, the Jackrabbits won a close overtime game against Iowa Park to start off district play 1-0.
The Tigers came in ready to play against Bowie.
“We let them settle in and get in a rhythm in the first half,” Coach Ryan Dykes said. “Jacksboro is a well-coached team that likes to control the tempo.”
The Tigers had balanced scoring in both the first and second quarter while scoring 11 and 13 points.
Bowie on the other hand only had leading scorer Andrew Sandhoff going as he scored 10 of the team’s 12 first half points. The Jackrabbits trailed 24-12 at halftime and needed to change some things.
“The guys made a great effort to increase the pace on offense and get out in the passing lanes on defense,” Dykes said. “The team showed a great deal of discipline and resilience to fight back and change gears in the middle of the game. We did switch defenses to a zone in the second half and that was beneficial to our success.”
The defense limited the Tigers to only five and six points in the final two quarters, which allowed Bowie to make up some ground as other players started to get in on the act.
The Jackrabbits more than doubled their first half total in just the third quarter alone, scoring 16 points and having four different players make at least one basket.
Bowie cut the lead down to one point 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter with all of the momentum.
While the Jackrabbits offense kept things going, bad free throw shooting limited the amount of points Bowie could have won by in the final quarter. The team went 2-9 from the charity stripe during the period and only 5-17 for the game.
Thankfully, the defense continued to play locked in during the same time while Tucker Jones scored six of the team’s 10 points in the final period along with baskets from Aiden and Brady Lawhorn. It was just enough for Bowie to hold on and win 38-35.
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits are still looking for their first district win after losing a squeaker of a game at Jacksboro on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers won just held on to win by one basket 37-35 despite a hard charge from the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie has had a tough start to district play. Still dealing with its top scorer being out with an injury, the Lady Rabbits came into the game with an 0-2 record in district play.
Meanwhile, Jacksboro came into the game tied for the district lead at 3-0 and a win against early district favorite City View.
Powered by two young, talented players, Bowie for the first time in several years was the underdog coming into Jacksboro.
Even with leading scorer Ziba Robbins in the lineup during the non-district part of the season, the Lady Rabbits have struggled to score.
Without her it has been tough, but Bowie saw what it would take to win with this team in their game against Graham last week. The Lady Rabbits won an ugly, low-scoring game 31-23 and they would need to keep the score low for a chance against the Lady Tigers.
The first quarter was not going Bowie’s way. The team trailed 14-5 and made only two field goals.
Thankfully, while the defense still struggled a bit in the second quarter, the Lady Rabbits offense woke up. The team made three 3-pointers and six different players scored at least one point. Bowie scored 20 points and trailed only 26-25 at halftime.
Unfortunately, Bowie couldn’t capture that magic from the second quarter on offense as the team scored only five points. Jacksboro scored 11 points and led 37-30 heading into the final period.
The pace slowed way down as the Lady Tigers tried to limit the Lady Rabbits chances of scoring as they played with the lead.
It nearly bit them as Jacksboro missed all four of the free throws in shot during the quarter and did not score a single point in the fourth period.
Bowie had chances to tie the score and take the lead down the stretch, but made only two field goals in the fourth quarter while missing some free throws that eventually would have tied the score if they had gone in earlier.
The Lady Tigers just held on to win 37-35.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their last big test for a while with a win at Decatur on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Eagles 49-36 in Nocona’s final game before district starts.
The Lady Indians came into the game following their toughest stretch of the season, going 2-2 at a super tough holiday tournament at Saginaw, playing mostly bigger or at least highly rated state-ranked teams.
This was another one of those games. Decatur is ranked fourth in the state in 4A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll coming into this week. Nocona’s recent losses have the Lady Indians down to sixth in 2A.
Like in many match ups, Nocona’s lack of size in the post was a concern against the Lady Eagles, but it’s a familiar problem at this point for the Lady Indians. Along with the team trying to deny Nocona’s top ball handlers Meg Meekins and Skyler Smith, it was not a new strategy the Lady Indians were facing.
Nocona got out in the first quarter as both teams were making shots early and the Lady Indians led 17-13. There was a little bit of a lull in the second quarter, which allowed Decatur to come back and tie the game up at 24-24 heading into halftime.
After halftime adjustments, Nocona had a great third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 15-6 to go up by nine points.
Playing with the lead, the Lady Indians were able to run out the clock with a slow paced fourth quarter and increase their lead a little bit.
Nocona won 49-36.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns stayed undefeated in district with a blow out win against Midway at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Horns won 59-26 as they dominated once again and improved to 4-0 in district play.
Forestburg scored 13 or more points in every quarter while holding the Lady Falcons to single-digit point totals for the game.
Brenna Briles led the way with a season high 33 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. Lili Cisneros was second with 13 points while grabbing a team high 11 steals for an unconventional double-double.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one at home against Slidell.
The Lady Greyhounds won 71-28 as the Lady Bulldogs struggled overall.
“We didn’t really play our best,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We made too many defensive mistakes and allowed them too many easy shots. On offense, we just didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball.”
Makaylee Gomez led the team with 16 points and made four 3-pointers while Linzie Priddy scored the team’s other 12 points.
Missing scores
Saint Jo’s game against Gold-Burg was canceled due to the Lady Bears lack of players available earlier in the week. Bellevue had a bye-game earlier in the week.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a close game at home against Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.
The Tigers won 56-52 in a game that was close throughout.
The Indians were coming off a good run at the Bridgeport holiday tournament where they went 3-1 and everyone was back and feeling good after the break.
The game started slow as Nocona led 12-8 after the first quarter befoe things heated up.
Both teams scored well in the second quarter which meant the Indians held a little four-point lead 28-24 going into halftime.
Blue Ridge made up that lead in the third quarter and the team’s went into the fourth quarter tied up at 38-38.
The final period saw both teams scoring well and it came down to a couple more made baskets by the Tigers in the end.
Blue Ridge won 56-52.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough first game back from the holiday break as they lost to Midway on Tuesday.
The Falcons won 41-32 against a Longhorn team trying to shake off a couple weeks of rust following the pause in the season.
Forestburg was hoping to get its first win following a tough loss against Slidell to start district right before the holiday break paused things.
The Longhorns were playing catch-up throughout in the low-scoring game. Midway led 10-7 after the first quarter, 15-14 at halftime and 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons then had their best offensive quarter to finish the game, scoring 16 points which was too much for Forestburg to keep up with. Midway won 41-32.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough, high-scoring game at home on Tuesday against Slidell.
The Greyhounds won 95-54 against the young Bulldog team.
Prairie Valley lost a close game against Bellevue right before the holiday break to start off district play.
The Bulldogs were ready after attending a tournament at Electra last week to knock of the rust following the pause in the season, but Slidell is a different animal.
The Greyhounds scored 23 or more points three of the four quarters in the game.
It was just too much for Prairie Valley to keep up with even with a pretty good shooting game for the Bulldogs.
SPORTS
Saint Jo beats Gold-Burg 60-33
The Saint Jo Panthers won their district home opener against Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 60-33 in a game that was expected to be closer or at least have a different outcome.
Saint Jo’s young team has struggled during the non-district part of its schedule as wins have come few and far between.
One of the many losses came against this same Bears’ team earlier this season at the Panthers-hosted tournament. Gold-Burg won that game by double-digits.
With a Bears team filled with mostly upper classmen and many of the same athletes that upset Saint Jo in football during the fall season, there was a feeling this might just be Gold-Burg’s year against the Panthers.
That game was a month ago and Saint Jo’s young team was missing some starters due to injury. A fully healthy Panther team and a month of growth made Tuesday night’s game go much differently than the first match-up.
Saint Jo came out and scored the first 11 points of the game halfway through the first quarter. The Panthers handled the Bear’s full-court press and aggressive trapping in the half court and made them pay when they got open shots.
On the other side, Saint Jo’s long defenders meant almost every shot Gold-Burg threw up was contested. Maybe that was the reason the Bears just could not seem to make a basket from anywhere.
Gold-Burg rallied late in the first quarter to cut the lead down to 19-9 heading into the second, but that would be as close as the score would be.
The Bears were limited to only five points in the second period. Even after misses, Saint Jo did a good job of rebounding and limiting Gold-Burg to just one shot on most of its offensive possessions.
While the Panthers offense continued to score at a good pace, it was not all sun shine and rainbows on their end. The constant pressure from the Bears started to lead to more turnovers as the game wore on, though not the kind that fueled points for Gold-Burg.
Saint Jo led 33-14 at halftime.
The third quarter got a little feisty with some technical fouls being given out to the Bears for a foul away from the ball and then for arguing with the referees.
Thankfully the teams cooled off as the game went on. The Gold-Burg player later helped the player he fouled up off the floor on another play so he would not get stepped on during play.
It did nothing to help Gold-Burg start to make shots as it scored another five points in the third quarter. It also was Saint Jo’s lowest total of the game scoring 10 points as it was just an ugly quarter overall. The Panthers lead continued to grow though as they led 43-19 heading into the final period.
With the lead out of reach, both teams played a bit more loosely which led to more scoring from both teams than any other quarter. Gold-Burg had five different players make one basket as the team equaled the total first half points (14) it scored in the fourth quarter.
It still was not more than Saint Jo which finished hot by scoring 17 points as the Panthers won 60-33.
