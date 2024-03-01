COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair opens Wednesday
More than 300 young people from across Montague County will compete for the title of grand champion across an array of contests during this week’s four-day Montague County Youth Fair.
Competition will be Jan. 3-6 at various locations in the county. Fair officials report a total of 951 entries for the show with 319 exhibitors, a slight increase in both from 2023.
Fair locations will include Bowie High School for leadership day events, Montague County Agriculture Center for the livestock shows and the Nocona Community Center for the shop and home economics divisions. All schedules subject to change. Follow the fair Facebook page for updates on your Bowie News.
Read the full story and schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Blood drive on Jan. 20
Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.
Sign up for an appointment athttps://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/148033.
The Texas-based nonprofit blood center notes each unit of donated whole blood can save three local lives. In Texas, blood donors help children who are fighting cancer, undergoing major surgeries, battling bone marrow disorders and living with painful blood diseases.
The need for this lifesaving resource is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year. Blood donations can often slump each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.
Residents as young as 17 – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit for donating. Eligible donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.
As a thank-you gift for giving in January, each Carter donor will receive a quarter-zip pullover while supplies last.
COUNTY LIFE
Elementary students entertain with Christmas program
COUNTY LIFE
Holiday creates early deadline, closures
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS12 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint