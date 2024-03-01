Connect with us

Montague County Youth Fair opens Wednesday

More than 300 young people from across Montague County will compete for the title of grand champion across an array of contests during this week’s four-day Montague County Youth Fair.
Competition will be Jan. 3-6 at various locations in the county. Fair officials report a total of 951 entries for the show with 319 exhibitors, a slight increase in both from 2023.
Fair locations will include Bowie High School for leadership day events, Montague County Agriculture Center for the livestock shows and the Nocona Community Center for the shop and home economics divisions. All schedules subject to change. Follow the fair Facebook page for updates on your Bowie News.

Read the full story and schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.

Blood drive on Jan. 20

01/03/2024

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.
Sign up for an appointment athttps://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/148033.
The Texas-based nonprofit blood center notes each unit of donated whole blood can save three local lives. In Texas, blood donors help children who are fighting cancer, undergoing major surgeries, battling bone marrow disorders and living with painful blood diseases.
The need for this lifesaving resource is nonstop, especially at the beginning of the year. Blood donations can often slump each winter because of inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.
Residents as young as 17 – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate blood with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit for donating. Eligible donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.
As a thank-you gift for giving in January, each Carter donor will receive a quarter-zip pullover while supplies last.

Elementary students entertain with Christmas program

12/23/2023

Bowie Elementary first and second graders shared their holiday cheer in a Christmas musical program just prior to the holiday break. Everyone dressed in their pajamas and all sorts of caps, hats and shoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Holiday creates early deadline, closures

12/23/2023

The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 editions.
Those with news or advertising need to have those turned in by noon on Dec. 29. The Dec. 27 deadline was noon on Dec. 22.
The News office will be closed on Dec. 25.
Montague County offices were closed Dec. 22 and on Dec. 25.
The City of Bowie and Nocona offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. Saint Jo city offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26.

