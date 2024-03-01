Montague County Youth Fair opens Wednesday

More than 300 young people from across Montague County will compete for the title of grand champion across an array of contests during this week’s four-day Montague County Youth Fair.

Competition will be Jan. 3-6 at various locations in the county. Fair officials report a total of 951 entries for the show with 319 exhibitors, a slight increase in both from 2023.

Fair locations will include Bowie High School for leadership day events, Montague County Agriculture Center for the livestock shows and the Nocona Community Center for the shop and home economics divisions. All schedules subject to change. Follow the fair Facebook page for updates on your Bowie News.

Read the full story and schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.