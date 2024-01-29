SPORTS
Nocona Girls Interview
Nocona Boys Interview
Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
Both Saint Jo basketball teams picked up wins at home against Midway on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won pretty easily 65-27 against the Lady Falcons while the boys team won a close game 36-34.
The Saint Jo girls were coming off its first district loss against Slidell and needed a bounce-back game against a Midway team that was struggling.
Despite that, the Lady Panthers started slow up only 12-8 after the first quarter. Things started to click better in the second quarter as Saint Jo scored 21 points and led 33-18 at halftime.
From there, the Lady Panthers controlled the way things went all of the second half, allowing only nine more points from the Lady Falcons all game. While Saint Jo’s 3-point shooting never really did get going, the Lady Panthers offense kept up the same pace for all of the second half to win comfortably, 65-27.
No individual statistics were given. Coach Daniel Lindenborn liked how his team implemented what they worked on defensively in practice to the game and hopes they can continue to get better.
The Saint Jo Panthers were coming off a tough loss against undefeated Slidell. Midway was just one game outside of the playoff race while the Panthers were tied with two other teams for the second spot.
Saint Jo started the game well, up 13-4 after the first quarter. Even with the Falcons offense getting going in the second quarter, the Panthers offense kept on pace and upped their lead to 27-14 at halftime.
Saint Jo has struggled with consistency this season and that crept up in the third quarter. The Panthers scored only three points, leaving the door open for Midway to come back. The Falcons nearly equaled their first half total, scoring 12 points and cutting Saint Jo’s lead down to 30-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers’ offense only did a little better, making two field goals and scoring six points. They had plenty of chances to pull comfortably ahead thanks to many trips to the free throw line in the final period, but the team only went 1-11.
Thankfully, Saint Jo’s defense held off Midway just enough to hold on for the win 36-34.
Bellevue vs Prairie Valley
Both Bellevue basketball teams won at Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles won 79-31 while the Eagles won 67-56.
The Bellevue girls were coming into the game following several tough losses against the top teams in the district despite competing well. Prairie Valley was still looking for its first district win as its low team depth held the team back.
The Lady Eagles came out aggressive with their press and jumped on the Lady Bulldogs to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter. Prairie Valley came back to and played more even with Bellevue in the second quarter thanks to earning a lot of free throw trips.
It didn’t help the Lady Bulldogs catch up much as the Lady Eagles led 36-21 at halftime.
Prairie Valley got some bad setbacks when its leading ball handler fouled out early in the third quarter. The team only scored eight points while Bellevue’s lead continued to grow.
When the Lady Bulldogs had another player foul out in the fourth quarter, they had no other players to replace her with and would have to finish the game with only four players.
With Bellevue up by so many points already, and with Coach John McGee being in a similar situation two seasons ago with a team that had little to no bench players, the Lady Eagles agreed to play with only four players for the rest of the game as well.
Bellevue won 79-31.
The Bellevue boy’s team was one game outside of the playoff hunt while the Bulldogs were hoping to join in after showing flashes of competing in several of their losses.
It was a tight first half as the Eagles got off to a good start up 18-12, before Prairie Valley came back and took the lead at halftime by one point 29-28.
It was a high-scoring third quarter as the Bulldogs scored 20 points, but Bellevue closed the quarter out well and trailed only 49-45.
The ending of the third quarter led into the fourth quarter. The Eagles press picked up in intensity and really turned the game around.
Bellevue ended the game on a 22-9 run to win the game 67-58.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their second matchup at home against Slidell to stay in first place while the boys team lost to the undefeated Greyhounds.
The Lady Horns won 49-38 while the Longhorns lost 101-43.
Forestburg came into the game hoping it could beat the Lady Greyhounds team that had just beaten the only other team the Lady Horns had lost to in district play, Saint Jo.
Forestburg was able to get a decent lead in the first quarter 12-8 and held steady while holding a halftime lead at 25-22.
The Lady Horns had a big third quarter, outscoring Slidell 15-7 to go up 40-29.
Forestburg was able to play the Lady Greyhounds even in the low-scoring fourth quarter to win 49-38.
The Longhorns came into the game in bad shape with a starter out due to injury. The team had another player get injured during the game and Forestburg finished the game with five players.
Even at full strength it would have been a challenge to compete against a Slidell team that had blown out everyone in the district so far, including the Longhorns back in December.
Missing scores
The Gold-Burg boy’s team had a bye-game on Tuesday night. The Lady Bears team have canceled their season due to having too few players.
Indians beat Petrolia despite missing four players
The Nocona Indians were able to survive a game against Petrolia on Tuesday night with half of their team being suspended.
The Indians took care of the Pirates 52-31 to stay undefeated in district play and in first place.
Nocona was coming off a nice win against Olney on the scoreboard 65-40, but it proved costly. A scuffle on the court during the third quarter of that game led to consequences felt first on Tuesday and in the next few games.
Johnny Stone, a senior starting post player, was most involved and will miss the next three games. Players Karson Kleinhans, Jose Gomez and Oscar Salomon left the bench during the episode and for that were suspended one game, which was Tuesday’s game.
With only one day of practice and in a some players cases the day of the game, Nocona had to survive with moving three JV players up to varsity and one of them in the starting lineup. Landon Fatheree, Kyle Waters and Walker Murphey stepped up and combined for four points, seven rebounds and one steal.
The heavy lifting was done by the four remaining varsity players, all senior starters who had multiple years of varsity experience.
Petrolia came in with a 2-1 district record and were looking to pull the road upset with the Indians looking vulnerable. Early in the game, the Pirates were doing that.
The only baskets either team could make were 3-pointers. Nocona was having trouble driving to the basket as Petrolia’s tall post player was blocking several shots in the first quarter. Only a steal and breakaway layup from the Pirates were the only other basket scored as both team’s knocked in three 3-pointers as Petrolia led 11-9.
Nocona then stepped up its defensive intensity, denying the Pirates tall post player post up possessions, closing out better on perimeter shots and rebounding well.
This allowed the Indians to run in transition were they kept finding Javier Gaytan open on the perimeter. He made three 3-pointers in the second quarter alone and scored 11 of his team’s 17 points.
Petrolia’s only chance to score came with one free throw trip where the team missed. With Nocona outscoring the Pirates 17-0 in the second quarter, the Indians were in firm control 26-11 at halftime.
Petrolia’s offense did bounce back in the third quarter, more than doubling its first half total and finding relative success doing everything it wanted to do. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they could not stop the Indians.
Nocona made four 3-pointers as a team and even found ways to cut to the rim and score despite the size disadvantage.
The Indians outscored Petrolia 16-15 which meant they still kept a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter up 42-26.
Nocona’s defense came alive again in the final period as the pace slowed down. Only two baskets were given up which allowed the Indians lead to grow more as the game went along.
Nocona won 52-31.
