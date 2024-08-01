Saint Jo Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their last big test for a while with a win at Decatur on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Eagles 49-36 in Nocona’s final game before district starts.

The Lady Indians came into the game following their toughest stretch of the season, going 2-2 at a super tough holiday tournament at Saginaw, playing mostly bigger or at least highly rated state-ranked teams.

This was another one of those games. Decatur is ranked fourth in the state in 4A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll coming into this week. Nocona’s recent losses have the Lady Indians down to sixth in 2A.

Like in many match ups, Nocona’s lack of size in the post was a concern against the Lady Eagles, but it’s a familiar problem at this point for the Lady Indians. Along with the team trying to deny Nocona’s top ball handlers Meg Meekins and Skyler Smith, it was not a new strategy the Lady Indians were facing.

Nocona got out in the first quarter as both teams were making shots early and the Lady Indians led 17-13. There was a little bit of a lull in the second quarter, which allowed Decatur to come back and tie the game up at 24-24 heading into halftime.

After halftime adjustments, Nocona had a great third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 15-6 to go up by nine points.

Playing with the lead, the Lady Indians were able to run out the clock with a slow paced fourth quarter and increase their lead a little bit.

Nocona won 49-36.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns stayed undefeated in district with a blow out win against Midway at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns won 59-26 as they dominated once again and improved to 4-0 in district play.

Forestburg scored 13 or more points in every quarter while holding the Lady Falcons to single-digit point totals for the game.

Brenna Briles led the way with a season high 33 points while leading the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. Lili Cisneros was second with 13 points while grabbing a team high 11 steals for an unconventional double-double.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one at home against Slidell.

The Lady Greyhounds won 71-28 as the Lady Bulldogs struggled overall.

“We didn’t really play our best,” Coach Seth Stephens said. “We made too many defensive mistakes and allowed them too many easy shots. On offense, we just didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball.”

Makaylee Gomez led the team with 16 points and made four 3-pointers while Linzie Priddy scored the team’s other 12 points.

Missing scores

Saint Jo’s game against Gold-Burg was canceled due to the Lady Bears lack of players available earlier in the week. Bellevue had a bye-game earlier in the week.

