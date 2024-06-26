Bass tournament winners upset two-time champions

The full week of Jim Bowie Days Celebrations started on Saturday with the bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter.

The bass tournament was the start of the day and had 23 teams compete. By the time of weigh-ins, 14 teams brought in fish to be weighed.

The overall winner was the team of Rick and Cody Green. The pair had a total of 11.58 pounds to take first place. It all came from one fish as well, so they also took home first place for the big bass award.

They finished just ahead of the team Casey and Jimmy Smith, whose one fish was just a bit lighter at 11.50 pounds in both total and big bass competitions.

It was extra special for the Greens since the team had finished second the previous year, beaten by the Smith team who were seeking their third straight first place title at the JBD Bass Tournament.

Third place went to the team of Doug Covington and Melanie Mack. They tied with three other teams with the most caught fish, ending the day with four caught. Their total was just short as well, weighing in at 11.48 pounds. Their biggest fish caught at 6.81 pounds was also the third biggest caught of the day.

For full results, go to the Jim Bowie Days Facebook page.