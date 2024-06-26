Close results at 4D barrel racing event

The first rodeo action of the Jim Bowie Days celebration was the 4D barrel racing event on Monday night.

There were four class divisions, with the top four riders in each division finishing with some money earned.

Overall, there were 92 different horses that raced, since some riders bring multiple horses.

KK Rule got the fastest time overall competing in the 1D class, finishing with a time of 16.261 seconds. It was .25 seconds faster than anyone else. She won $325 for finishing first and $429 overall since she also finished in the money in the 4D class as well.

In the 2D class, Amie Hennen won first place with a time of 16.761 seconds.

She beat out second place by only one thousandth of a second. She won $278 for placing first.

Maycee Sanford won the 3D class with a time of 17.287. Sanford also just edged out second place, this time by two one thousandths of a second. Sanford earned $186 for finishing first in the class.

Finally, Kim Tigert won the 4D class as she raced to a time of 17.761. Just like the previous winner in the 3D class, she just edged out second place by two one thousandths of a second. Tigert won $139 for getting first place.

To see more pictures of the event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.