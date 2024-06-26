SPORTS
Close results at 4D barrel racing event
The first rodeo action of the Jim Bowie Days celebration was the 4D barrel racing event on Monday night.
There were four class divisions, with the top four riders in each division finishing with some money earned.
Overall, there were 92 different horses that raced, since some riders bring multiple horses.
KK Rule got the fastest time overall competing in the 1D class, finishing with a time of 16.261 seconds. It was .25 seconds faster than anyone else. She won $325 for finishing first and $429 overall since she also finished in the money in the 4D class as well.
In the 2D class, Amie Hennen won first place with a time of 16.761 seconds.
She beat out second place by only one thousandth of a second. She won $278 for placing first.
Maycee Sanford won the 3D class with a time of 17.287. Sanford also just edged out second place, this time by two one thousandths of a second. Sanford earned $186 for finishing first in the class.
Finally, Kim Tigert won the 4D class as she raced to a time of 17.761. Just like the previous winner in the 3D class, she just edged out second place by two one thousandths of a second. Tigert won $139 for getting first place.
To see more pictures of the event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
JBD golf tournament results are in.
The full week of Jim Bowie Days Celebrations started on Saturday with the golf tournament at Top of Lake Golf Club.
The golf tournament had two flights and was set up in a two-person scramble format.
The overall winner was the team of Curtis Payson and Colton Williams who played in the afternoon flight and finished with a score of 51.
The morning flight was won by Call Wells and Kevin Starry who shot 54. The second place finish in the flight was Wayne Leek and Wes Thomas who were one stroke behind with a 55.
Third place was shared between the teams J and P Tompkins along with Roger and Mike Cox.
The afternoon flight saw Wayne Leek and Kevin Starry team up and finish in second place as they shot 54. M. Childers and G. Leek finished in third place.
The longest drive winners were Greg Brown in the morning and Kenzie Jaresh in the afternoon. The closest to the pin winners were Corbin Leathers in the morning and Jaresh again in the afternoon.
Bowie’s Siebert earns award
Incoming Bowie High School junior Heidi Siebert was chosen to receive the first Greater Texas Ford Dealers Female Athlete of the Month on Monday at Kory Hooks Ford Dealership. Siebert was nominated by her tennis coach Dayna Boothe becasue she “exemplifies excellent character and relentless dedication.” During the fall season, she was the team’s #1 position in girls’ singles and earned second team all district. In the spring season, she won two tournaments while competing in girl’s singles. She also received academic all-district during both seasons. She was given the award by Kory Hooks and had Bowie tennis coach Dayna Booth, Athletic Director Tyler Price and Principal Joanne Keeler present as well as friends and family.
Bass tournament winners upset two-time champions
The full week of Jim Bowie Days Celebrations started on Saturday with the bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter.
The bass tournament was the start of the day and had 23 teams compete. By the time of weigh-ins, 14 teams brought in fish to be weighed.
The overall winner was the team of Rick and Cody Green. The pair had a total of 11.58 pounds to take first place. It all came from one fish as well, so they also took home first place for the big bass award.
They finished just ahead of the team Casey and Jimmy Smith, whose one fish was just a bit lighter at 11.50 pounds in both total and big bass competitions.
It was extra special for the Greens since the team had finished second the previous year, beaten by the Smith team who were seeking their third straight first place title at the JBD Bass Tournament.
Third place went to the team of Doug Covington and Melanie Mack. They tied with three other teams with the most caught fish, ending the day with four caught. Their total was just short as well, weighing in at 11.48 pounds. Their biggest fish caught at 6.81 pounds was also the third biggest caught of the day.
For full results, go to the Jim Bowie Days Facebook page.
