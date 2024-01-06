NEWS
Man dies from ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound
A 26-year-old Sunset area man died Monday morning from what lawmen report was a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson explained a call came into the 911 service at 10:48 a.m. on May 27 where Holly Hall said her husband was coming to their residence south on Hwy. 101 to “commit suicide.”
Officers drove to find Benjamin Antonio Jubela-Gordon who was reportedly driving with a passenger who Lawson said was texting 911 their location as they were on Pleasant Hill Road.
The officers caught up with them shortly after 11 a.m. as they were leaving Sunset Gas and Grill. They went south on Highway 101 and were stopped south of Hwy. 101, just south of U.S. Highway 287.
“Due to the suicidal threat this was a high risk traffic stop. The deputies got the passenger out of the car and he went back to them. They called to the driver to do the same, but he took off driving south on Hwy. 101. The officers gave chase and just a short 273 yards down the road he crashed due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” explained Lawson.
Lake closed due to extremely high levels
Lake Amon Carter is now closed for boating until the lake level drops back below 922 feet. Selma Park is also closed.
Tornado crosses Montague County, throttles Valley View
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday the tornado that tracked through Montague County and into Cooke County Saturday night was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 135 mph; while the one that struck nearby Valley View in Collin County was an EF-3 with winds up to 165 mph.
While the emergency sirens came on three times in the City of Bowie Saturday evening, the community was spared any significant damage as the long-track tornado came east across the county. Nearby Clay County also had tornadoes spotted in the Windthorst area.
In Cooke County, the small community of Valley View, which is only 50 miles east of Bowie was hard hit. Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington reported on Sunday there’s “just a trail of debris left” in the town that lies along I-35 just south of Gainesville.
The sheriff said seven people were killed in this area including two children ages two and five in Valley View which only has a population of about 800. Two other children, ages 15 and nine were later confirmed to have also died. The bodies of three family members were found in one residence said Sappington.
Governor Greg Abbott in a Sunday news conference said at least 100 others were injured in the Valley View area and more than 200 homes and buildings were damaged along with 120 other structures in the area.
These powerful weekend storms left 15 people dead across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Another tornado tore through Denton County Saturday night damaging homes and knocking out power.
On Sunday the governor signed the state’s severe weather disaster declaration to add Denton, Montague, Cooke and Collin Counties, bringing the total number to 106. This tornado was rated an EF-3.
“As further assessments are made those death and damage numbers may increase. It has been a harrowing week with lives lost, property reduced to rubble and crushed hopes and dreams of those that owned homes or small businesses,” said Abbott.
The governor also encouraged those whose homes or businesses have been damaged to contact their insurance companies as soon as possible and to report damages at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Top Photo – Brad and Rebecca Largent captured this photo of the tornado near Windthorst Saturday on Deer Creek Road in Clay County on FM 1883. They said it was about eight miles from their home.
Cody Clay selected news Bowie High assistant principal
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Clay Cody, teacher at Bowie High School, was named the new assistant principal at BHS by the school board of trustees following a brief executive session.
The appointment came Monday along with the board finalizing its professional educator contracts and receiving a pair of safety audits. Trustees went in closed session to review these items and returned to open session for a vote.
Cody will replace Andy Atkins, who resigned to take a position with Tolar Independent School District.
He has been with the district since 2023 as an English Language Arts teacher and he said he is excited for the new positions saying it was “New opportunities to create new memories.”
Superintendent Blake Enlow said there were 11 applicants and four were interviewed. He looked to Cody’s various levels of experience in large and small schools and builds strong relationships with students.
