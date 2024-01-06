Water issues drive subdivision rule updates

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

In an effort to “be prepared” for anticipated growth stemming from a bevy of subdivision developments, Montague County Commissioners Tuesday approved an updated version of the subdivision regulations with only small changes.

The acceptance came following a three-hour public hearing where five citizens expressed their opinions both for and against the rules.

Several of the speakers urged the court to table action until the public had more time to study the changes, however, the majority of the court stated the variance process can address different issues come up outside the rules.

The county approved its first set of rules in 2019 a few years before the flurry of subdivision plats coming to the court. Since their approval Aug. 16, 2019 there have been 24 subdivisions with 465 total lots approved by the court.

Along with the updated rules, the court approved an interlocal agreement with the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District that serves Montague, Wise, Parker and Hood Counties.

The group will assist the county with groundwater availability studies, which are now required for subdivisions per state law.

County Judge Kevin Benton told the hearing of about 20 people the goal for this update was to have the best rules it can for new developments.

“We became concerned about water availability, especially after meetings with UTGCD and surrounding counties. In a few of those counties properties have run out of water. We wanted to do something to protect Montague County. Once we got into it you can’t change one thing without the other, so it grew,” said Benton.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Pictured: David Fenoglio of Nocona shares his thoughts on the new subdivision rules during the public hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by Barbara Green)