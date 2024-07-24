COUNTY LIFE
Cash and Cline tribute concert a big hit
The Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute concert drew an enthusiastic crowd on July 19 at the Bowie Community Center. Performed by Lisa Irion and Bennie Wheels, the show featured many of the classic songs by both artists. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
First day of school is getting closer
Summer is slowly ticking away as the first day of school nears.
First day dates
Aug 6
Gold-Burg ISD
Forestburg ISD
Aug. 7
Bowie ISD
Nocona ISD
Aug. 8
Prairie Valley ISD
Aug. 14
Saint Jo ISD
Aug. 15
Bellevue ISD
See The Bowie News Back to School section this Saturday and next Wednesday with supply lists and other details to help you plan the start of the new year.
COUNTY LIFE
Get ready for July Jam this Saturday night
For a fun night out make plans to attend the 22nd annual July Jam starting at 6 p.m. on July 27 in the Bowie Community Center West Hall
There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoy a chicken meal.
Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. The funds raised help provide awards for the championship fiddler competition during the Oct. 5 Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival. The contest attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie to test their fiddling skills.
The event, hosted by Bowie Community Development, will feature a unique array of items up for bid in the silent auction plus a wide variety of homemade jams.
Hosted in conjunction with July Jam is the July Jam Poker Cruise presented by the Piston Heads Auto Club. This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor.
The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location. Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand. Buy as many as each driver would like. The other half of the funds raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.
COUNTY LIFE
Filing began Monday for city, school board races
Filing began July 22 for the Nov. 5 elections for city and school boards and will run through Aug. 19.
Places coming open on the Bowie City Council include Place One presently filled by TJay McEwen, Place Two with Kristi Bates and Place Three with Terry Gunter.
For the Bowie Independent School District Place One with Jacky Betts and Place Two with Nichole Maddox will be up for elections.
Read the full list of school and city elections in your mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS12 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint