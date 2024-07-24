Get ready for July Jam this Saturday night

For a fun night out make plans to attend the 22nd annual July Jam starting at 6 p.m. on July 27 in the Bowie Community Center West Hall

There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoy a chicken meal.

Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. The funds raised help provide awards for the championship fiddler competition during the Oct. 5 Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival. The contest attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie to test their fiddling skills.

The event, hosted by Bowie Community Development, will feature a unique array of items up for bid in the silent auction plus a wide variety of homemade jams.

Hosted in conjunction with July Jam is the July Jam Poker Cruise presented by the Piston Heads Auto Club. This event starts at 9 a.m. with a $5 per hand entry and is open to anything with a motor.

The 60-mile cruise with three stops starts in Bowie Plaza and ends in the same location. Half of the proceeds goes to the winning hand with $5 charge for each extra card for hand. Buy as many as each driver would like. The other half of the funds raised goes towards the July Jam fundraising event.