SPORTS
Firecracker 5K welcomes 100 runners on July 4th
Saint Jo’s Firecracker 5K welcomed 100 runners for its 16th year on July 4th.
According to runsignup.com, Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K saw 100 runners of all ages register to kick off in downtown Saint Jo.
Brayden Willett, 14, Nocona, was the top male finisher with a time of 19:02.6. Sarah Rainey, 35, Saint Jo, was the top female finisher with 21:47.1.
In the male nine and under division, I. Miller, nine, Muenster, repeated his first place win from 2023 with at time of 34:52.8. E. Thomas, eight, no town listed, also repeated her win with a time of 31:58.5.
Emry Raney-Cavnar, 14, Ardmore, OK, won the male 10-14 group and E. Christensen, 11, Decatur, took the female race. In the male 15-19 division Luke Gehrig, 17, Muenster, won, while Sophia Christensen, 15, Decatur, took the ladies’ title.
See all the results and more photos in the weekend Bowie News.
Special appreciation to Jennifer Gaston Panther Photography for use of her photos.
SPORTS
MLB All Star Week underway Metroplex
Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers have planned a full week of activities for 2024 All-Star Week taking place in Arlington, Fort Worth and the North Texas region from July 12-16.
The 94th Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field on July 16, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.
HBCU Swingman Classic: July 12
All-Star Commissioner’s Cup: July 12- July 15
Jennie Finch Classic: July 12-15.
All-Star Village: July 13-16
All-Star Futures Game: July 13
All-Star Celebrity Softball: July 13
MLB Draft Opening Night: July 14
Home Run Derby: July 15
All-Star Red Carpet Show:July 16
MLB All-Star Game presented: July 16
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bullfighter starts early training for his future dream job
By JORDAN NEAL
[email protected]
When most young kids get into rodeo, the craziest ones might be lucky enough to ride small bucking horses and maybe bulls in their late teens.
Then there is 12-year-old Riggin Garrett, who is already pursuing what he hopes is his future career as a bullfighter. It is a dream he began trying out several years ago at rodeos in and around this county.
This is not the Spanish variation of bullfighting where they end up killing the bull, this is “freestyle bullfighting” which is more popular in America. Here bullfighters attempt to make the bull look a fool, using their athleticism to barely dodge them, put their hats on their heads, leap over them and sometimes use a barrel as a prop. They also work as protection for the cowboys during the bull riding to help save bucked off riders.
In competition, both the bullfighter and the bull are judged after a 60-70 second encounter with points scored due to the various maneuvers pulled off.
Garrett is the son of Keysha Avens and Shane Garrett, and will be going into seventh grade at Saint Jo. As long as he can remember, Garrett has always been interested in bullfighting.
Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top Photo by J. Kelley Photography.
CORRECTION – In the mid-week Bowie News, the photographer for the picture on the top of page 1B was misidentified. The photo came from J. Kelley Photography, not Andre Silva as stated. We apologize for this error.
SPORTS
Forestburg hires new boy’s basketball coach
Forestburg will have a new boy’s basketball coach this season.
The Longhorns will be led by Reagan Johnson, who is coming to Forestburg after spending his first year in coaching at Valley View last year.
Johnson is a 2020 graduate from Muenster where he was coached by his dad Wes Johnson. He replaces Eldon Van Hooser, who retired after spending the last five years at Forestburg.
Johnson hopes what he lacks in experience, he will more than make up for with his enthusiasm, intensity and youthful energy.
“I am only 22, so I am a young coach and I can relate to them,” Johnson said. “I still want to be in control, but they can communicate with me. Four years ago I was in their shoes.”
Along with basketball, Johnson also will serve as an assistant coach in football and track. While he has never coached six-man football, he has officiated a game before so he is ahead of other coaches whose first game experience comes during the first game.
“One of the main things I harp on is being a competitor,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if we are beating a team by 30. If you can’t compete in that game, how am I to expect you to compete in a game when we are down two with five seconds left to go?”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
