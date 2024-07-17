SPORTS
World gets ready for 2024 Summer Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympics is just a few weeks away taking place in Paris. The opening ceremonies will be July 26 and are planned to be unique as they take place along the Seine River that flows through Paris. Thomas Bach prepared this op-ed to welcome the world to Paris.
By Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee
The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is only days away. The excitement gripping this nation is palpable.
As this unique festival of sport draws closer, we all are feeling that France and the French people are ready to welcome the world’s best athletes with the hospitality and passion for sport for which they are famous all around the world.
Already millions of people have greeted the Olympic flame on its journey around France with a huge wave of enthusiasm. All of us are looking forward to an unforgettable celebration of Olympic sport and French culture in the coming weeks.
Big crowd attends Bowie Sports Association Awards night
Nearly 600 youngsters signed up for this season of youth baseball sports through the BSA. The group celebrated with awards this past week and introduction of all its teams. See all the awards and photos from the night in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Firecracker 5K welcomes 100 runners on July 4th
Saint Jo’s Firecracker 5K welcomed 100 runners for its 16th year on July 4th.
According to runsignup.com, Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K saw 100 runners of all ages register to kick off in downtown Saint Jo.
Brayden Willett, 14, Nocona, was the top male finisher with a time of 19:02.6. Sarah Rainey, 35, Saint Jo, was the top female finisher with 21:47.1.
In the male nine and under division, I. Miller, nine, Muenster, repeated his first place win from 2023 with at time of 34:52.8. E. Thomas, eight, no town listed, also repeated her win with a time of 31:58.5.
Emry Raney-Cavnar, 14, Ardmore, OK, won the male 10-14 group and E. Christensen, 11, Decatur, took the female race. In the male 15-19 division Luke Gehrig, 17, Muenster, won, while Sophia Christensen, 15, Decatur, took the ladies’ title.
Special appreciation to Jennifer Gaston Panther Photography for use of her photos.
MLB All Star Week underway Metroplex
Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers have planned a full week of activities for 2024 All-Star Week taking place in Arlington, Fort Worth and the North Texas region from July 12-16.
The 94th Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field on July 16, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.
HBCU Swingman Classic: July 12
All-Star Commissioner’s Cup: July 12- July 15
Jennie Finch Classic: July 12-15.
All-Star Village: July 13-16
All-Star Futures Game: July 13
All-Star Celebrity Softball: July 13
MLB Draft Opening Night: July 14
Home Run Derby: July 15
All-Star Red Carpet Show:July 16
MLB All-Star Game presented: July 16
