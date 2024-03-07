SPORTS
Jim Bowie Days rodeo has close competition
The Jim Bowie Days three night rodeo celebration entertained crowds at the Bowie Rodeo grounds last week.
T-N-T Rodeo produced and provided the stock and it was sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association for the seventh straight year.
What makes the rodeo stand out is it is one of the largest in the state that encourages amateur athletes to compete against professionals from the UPRA circuit.
At the end of three nights of competition, results for the top of the leaderboard in each event are in and cash was distributed.
In bareback riding, it was the one event where first place was split by two riders. Zach Hibler and Kash Loyd both scored a ride of 80.
In barrel racing, Rhyan Brough finished at the top of a competitive field as the top seven riders who earned money all timed in under 18 seconds. Her time of 17.451 seconds was only nine thousandths of a second faster than second place.
The breakaway roping event also was close and won by Delani Beatty. Her fastest successful catch was 2.42 seconds, which was only .11 faster than second place. The eight competitors who finished in the money all had catches clocking in under three seconds.
The team roping event was won by the team Jake Cooper and Kyle Crick. Their fastest time was 4.54 seconds. It edged out second place by .27 of a second, but was more than a second ahead of the rest of the field.
Case Stone won the steer wrestling event. His time of 3.8 seconds was three tenths of a second faster than second place as he was the only competitor to finish under four seconds.
The calf roping, or tie-down-roping event also was close. Spence Barney won with a time of 8.5 seconds, which was just a tenth of a second faster than second place and two tenths of a second better than third.
In ranch bronc riding, Aaron Urich won the event with a ride of 76.5 points. In saddle bronc riding, Benny Proffitt won the event, with the only ride above 80 points, scoring 80.5 points on his best ride.
In the final event of the night, bull riding was competitive and went down to the wire. With four riders scoring 80 or more, it was Noah Lee (88) that just finished ahead of second place Vitor Losnake (87.5).
For full results from all events of the competitors who finished in the money as well as more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Firecracker 5K is next week
The 16th Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K is coming to Saint Jo next week on July 4. Welcoming hardcore runners or those looking for a long walk, the race starts and ends at Saint Jo’s Square. You can register online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/SaintJo/ or you can go to Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K Facebook page. Participants 18 and under will cost $15 to register while those older will pay $30. This is a chip timed race on a certified 5K course for those looking to set a new personal record. The race will start at 8 a.m. After the race, for the first time there will be a Li’l Firecracker Run for kids aged six and under. The course will be much shorter as the young kids will also get a T-Shirt and medals. Registration for that event will be on site the day of the event.
Gold-Burg’s Grace wins MVP
Recently graduated Gold-Burg athlete Jayon Grace got invited to play in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-star football game last weekend. Playing in the division II game on the victorious west team, Grace was named the games offensive most valuable player. He scored three touchdowns and had more than 100 yards of total offense despite only touching the ball four times during the game. “It was my last guaranteed game so I had to show out a little bit,” Grace said. “It was fun to be able to see what I am capable of against some guys who can keep up.”
JBD youth rodeo features fierce competition
As a part of the Jim Bowie Days celebration, the youth rodeo was on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The first night consisted of speed events like barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.
The second night was all about roping events which included breakaway roping, calf roping, ribbon roping and team roping.
In the barrel racing event, Blayklee Smith won the six-and-under category, Grace Laurence won the 7-10 age range, Lyndee Harsche won the 11-14 category and Hevenli Scribner won the 15-19 age division.
In the pole bending event, Ruth Ann Hutchinson won the 7-10 age category, Hadley Spence won the 11-14 age range and Hevenli Scribner again won the 15-19 division.
In the goat tying event, Ainsley Turner won the six-and-under group, Myles Turner won the 7-10 category, Rylie Marie Pollard finished first in the 11-14 division and Maddie Gaynor won the 15-19 age group.
On the second night it was all about roping events.
The only results for the 13-and-under group that was listed on the jimbowiedays.org website on Friday was for the ribbon roping event which was won by Lincoln Laminick. The rest of the results were for the 14-19 age division.
In the ribbon roping event for 14-19 was won by Cade Belen.
The breakaway roping event saw Allye Stark narrowly win.
Calf roping was won by Rendon Dowledge.
Finally, the team roping first place winners went to the team of Conley Kleinhans and Bren Fenoglio.
To see full results and see pictures from both nights, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
