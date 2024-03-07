Jim Bowie Days rodeo has close competition

The Jim Bowie Days three night rodeo celebration entertained crowds at the Bowie Rodeo grounds last week.

T-N-T Rodeo produced and provided the stock and it was sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association for the seventh straight year.

What makes the rodeo stand out is it is one of the largest in the state that encourages amateur athletes to compete against professionals from the UPRA circuit.

At the end of three nights of competition, results for the top of the leaderboard in each event are in and cash was distributed.

In bareback riding, it was the one event where first place was split by two riders. Zach Hibler and Kash Loyd both scored a ride of 80.

In barrel racing, Rhyan Brough finished at the top of a competitive field as the top seven riders who earned money all timed in under 18 seconds. Her time of 17.451 seconds was only nine thousandths of a second faster than second place.

The breakaway roping event also was close and won by Delani Beatty. Her fastest successful catch was 2.42 seconds, which was only .11 faster than second place. The eight competitors who finished in the money all had catches clocking in under three seconds.

The team roping event was won by the team Jake Cooper and Kyle Crick. Their fastest time was 4.54 seconds. It edged out second place by .27 of a second, but was more than a second ahead of the rest of the field.

Case Stone won the steer wrestling event. His time of 3.8 seconds was three tenths of a second faster than second place as he was the only competitor to finish under four seconds.

The calf roping, or tie-down-roping event also was close. Spence Barney won with a time of 8.5 seconds, which was just a tenth of a second faster than second place and two tenths of a second better than third.

In ranch bronc riding, Aaron Urich won the event with a ride of 76.5 points. In saddle bronc riding, Benny Proffitt won the event, with the only ride above 80 points, scoring 80.5 points on his best ride.

In the final event of the night, bull riding was competitive and went down to the wire. With four riders scoring 80 or more, it was Noah Lee (88) that just finished ahead of second place Vitor Losnake (87.5).

For full results from all events of the competitors who finished in the money as well as more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.