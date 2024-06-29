Firecracker 5K is next week

As a part of the Jim Bowie Days celebration, the youth rodeo was on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The first night consisted of speed events like barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.

The second night was all about roping events which included breakaway roping, calf roping, ribbon roping and team roping.

In the barrel racing event, Blayklee Smith won the six-and-under category, Grace Laurence won the 7-10 age range, Lyndee Harsche won the 11-14 category and Hevenli Scribner won the 15-19 age division.

In the pole bending event, Ruth Ann Hutchinson won the 7-10 age category, Hadley Spence won the 11-14 age range and Hevenli Scribner again won the 15-19 division.

In the goat tying event, Ainsley Turner won the six-and-under group, Myles Turner won the 7-10 category, Rylie Marie Pollard finished first in the 11-14 division and Maddie Gaynor won the 15-19 age group.

On the second night it was all about roping events.

The only results for the 13-and-under group that was listed on the jimbowiedays.org website on Friday was for the ribbon roping event which was won by Lincoln Laminick. The rest of the results were for the 14-19 age division.

In the ribbon roping event for 14-19 was won by Cade Belen.

The breakaway roping event saw Allye Stark narrowly win.

Calf roping was won by Rendon Dowledge.

Finally, the team roping first place winners went to the team of Conley Kleinhans and Bren Fenoglio.

To see full results and see pictures from both nights, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.