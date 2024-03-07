NEWS
Woman uninjured in collision with train
Bowie emergency personnel responded to this car vs. train accident at the Cowan railroad crossing at 8:47 a.m. Monday. The police report Joanne Little was driving this Toyota south on Cowan when she disregarded the railroad crossing signal. Little said she thought she could coast and keep moving and not hit the train, and when she realized she was going to hit the train she could not find the brake. Uninjured, she added later she was looking at her phone and did not see the train states the report. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Offices close for the holiday
The Bowie News staff wishes you a safe and happy July 4th holiday.
The News office will be closed Thursday as will most city and county government offices.
We’d love to see your fun photos during the holiday, please share them on our Facebook page or email [email protected].
Workshop to address identity theft
Concerned about identity theft, scams on your phone and on your texts, password security, computer scam and financial theft?
The workshop on “How to Protect Yourself from Financial Fraud” hosted by the Forestburg Community Service Club will help answer these questions. The workshop will be at 7 p.m. on July 11 at the Forestburg Community Center.
Margaret Hunt from Legend Bank will present the workshop which will cover such topics as: How to validate/identify incoming text messages; how to keep your password secure; determining if an e-mail is real and securing credit card number.
There is no charge for the workshop. Make plans to attend this informative workshop.
First concrete poured on Nelson Street
Concrete was poured on Nelson Street this week as the massive drainage project underway for almost nine months is getting near its end. Traffic will see a big relief once Nelson reopens, it was closed on Aug. 21, 2022 once a large section of the street on the north side collapsed following years of flooding and lack of drainage. (Courtesy photos Brent Shaw)
