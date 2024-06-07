Final Yard of the Month selected

The final Bowie News Yard of the Month has been selected for June and the staff sends out appreciation to all those who nominated yards.

The judges selected the yard of Lee Adams and Amy Walker at 500 Galia as the top yard. Their yard is neatly manicured while their flower beds and porch are filled with colorful flowers in pots. As the summer heat radiates the couple agrees it has taken extra care to get the plants a bit more shade and water to survive.

This month’s nominees included 509 E. Nelson, the corner of Gallia and Tarrant, 1011 Lowrie, 1103 Hidalgo, #2 Creekwood, 1511 Lance and 609 Mill. The News received two late nominees after the selection was made and since this is the final month, we want to include them, 601 Pecan and 1409 Jefferson.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. Winners were named for April, May and June.

A group of experienced gardeners volunteer their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.

This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy. As we turn to the dog days of summer where the sun burns yards, we look forward to the contest next spring.

Top photo: Lee Adams and Amy Walker show off the Yard of the Month sign at their home at 500 Gallia.