NEWS
Final Yard of the Month selected
The final Bowie News Yard of the Month has been selected for June and the staff sends out appreciation to all those who nominated yards.
The judges selected the yard of Lee Adams and Amy Walker at 500 Galia as the top yard. Their yard is neatly manicured while their flower beds and porch are filled with colorful flowers in pots. As the summer heat radiates the couple agrees it has taken extra care to get the plants a bit more shade and water to survive.
This month’s nominees included 509 E. Nelson, the corner of Gallia and Tarrant, 1011 Lowrie, 1103 Hidalgo, #2 Creekwood, 1511 Lance and 609 Mill. The News received two late nominees after the selection was made and since this is the final month, we want to include them, 601 Pecan and 1409 Jefferson.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. Winners were named for April, May and June.
A group of experienced gardeners volunteer their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.
This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy. As we turn to the dog days of summer where the sun burns yards, we look forward to the contest next spring.
Top photo: Lee Adams and Amy Walker show off the Yard of the Month sign at their home at 500 Gallia.
NEWS
Bowie City Council to receive budget proposal
Members of the Bowie City Council face a July 8 agenda filled with lots of big topics including the 2024-25 budget proposal, the drinking water quality water report, call the November election, along with updates on all the infrastructure projects.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. July 8. This will be the only meeting for July.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will present the budget proposal per the city charter. The CM has been working with department heads on their needs and requests, and the finance director examining revenue.
The council will set the public hearing on the budget and is expected to schedule a budget workshop date.
The meeting will open with a public hearing on the 2023 annual drinking water quality consumer confidence report.
In the city manager’s report there will be updates on Nelson Street drainage, electric rate, sewer line replacement, Downtown Revitalization grant project, paving, substation transformer and budget.
There are numerous items of new business on the agenda. The first reading of the ordinance calling the Nov. 5 election will be presented.
Council places on the ballot and their present officers will include Precinct One TJay McEwen, Precinct Two Kristi Bates and Precinct Three Terry Gunter.
The parks board has a trio of expenditure requests for council action: Purchase of $11,126.70 to install flags at the veteran’s park located next to the senior citizens center; $11,358.61 for resurfacing Pelham Park pickleball court and $1,400 to buy a washer and dryer for the community center.
NEWS
Nocona General Hospital breaks ground for expansion
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Board members and staff of Nocona General Hospital broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a $6.8 million construction project that will expand the Nocona Clinic and the emergency room area.
This project has been a long time in the works after bids were rejected in June 2023 after they came in far above estimates. Last June three bids were presented ranging from $8,397,777 to $9,574,000, and all were rejected by the board.
This was a big jump from the original estimate of about $5.7 million, which had been pushed closer to $6.8 million with additional soft costs and furniture, fixtures and equipment.
David Hartwell, architect with Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter, Wichita Falls, said there was a lot of construction going on in Wichita Falls at the time, along some hangover from COVID supply delays, which may have influenced those increases.
This project will be done in four phases and financed by the hospital paying cash, avoiding any financing. Hartwell said there will be about 2,800 square feet added to the clinic and emergency room areas.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News
NEWS
Main part of Nelson gets its first concrete
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint