Fire destroys home, fire dangers escalate across the state

The property of John Roberts in Frontier Shores at Lake Amon G. Carter was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Bowie Rural Fire Department was dispatched to 573 Northwood Street at 1:03 p.m. to a structure fire. Additional calls went out to Bowie city and Sunset fire for mutual aid according to Bowie Rural Chief Randall Preuninger.

On arrival firefighters found the structures that included three trailer houses and storage buildings. There also was a grass fire that jumped Northwood.

