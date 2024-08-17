Methodist ladies plan autumn craft fair

The Bowie First Methodist Women of Grace will be hosting a “Pumpkins to Snowflakes” Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12.

If you are a crafter, quilter or make any type of handcrafted item, the ladies would like to invite you to join them and share your talents with the community.

Booth space is available for $30 for the first table and $20 for additional tables. Deadline for registration is Sept. 28. For more information contact Connie Beaird at 940-557-5759 or Sandy Owens at 972-816-1613 and leave a message.