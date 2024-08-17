Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie icon Jean Angove celebrates her 103rd birthday with a party

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friends and family helped longtime Bowie resident Jean Angove mark her 103rd birthday. They enjoyed a cupcake cake, ice cream and pop for her party at Independence Hall.

Ray Angove sits with his mom Jean as she enjoys well wishes from friends at her birthday party at Independence Hall. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
COUNTY LIFE

Fire destroys home, fire dangers escalate across the state

Published

43 mins ago

on

08/17/2024

By

The property of John Roberts in Frontier Shores at Lake Amon G. Carter was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
Bowie Rural Fire Department was dispatched to 573 Northwood Street at 1:03 p.m. to a structure fire. Additional calls went out to Bowie city and Sunset fire for mutual aid according to Bowie Rural Chief Randall Preuninger.
On arrival firefighters found the structures that included three trailer houses and storage buildings. There also was a grass fire that jumped Northwood.

Read the full story on wildfire danger and heat advisories in your weekend Bowie News.

Three trailer houses and storage buildings were destroyed by fire on the John Roberts property in Frontier Shores earlier this week. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE

Methodist ladies plan autumn craft fair

Published

53 mins ago

on

08/17/2024

By

The Bowie First Methodist Women of Grace will be hosting a “Pumpkins to Snowflakes” Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12.
If you are a crafter, quilter or make any type of handcrafted item, the ladies would like to invite you to join them and share your talents with the community.
Booth space is available for $30 for the first table and $20 for additional tables. Deadline for registration is Sept. 28. For more information contact Connie Beaird at 940-557-5759 or Sandy Owens at 972-816-1613 and leave a message.

COUNTY LIFE

Montague County 4-Hers gear up for new year

Published

2 hours ago

on

08/17/2024

By

Montague County 4-H invites you to learn about the new 4-H year at the 2024-25 4-H Exploration 9 to 11 .m. on Aug. 24 at the Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 Farm-to-Market Road 455.
Find out about local clubs and projects to explore such as STEM, poultry, home economics, shooting sports, horse, swine, cattle and much more.

