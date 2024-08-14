Election filing moves into its final week

As of Monday morning Montague County was under a ban on all outdoor burning due to concerns for growing wildfire conditions.

Commissioner Mark Murphey, also a longtime volunteer firefighter, said after talking with several fire chiefs and seeing the high level of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index a burn ban is recommended.

The KBDI is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. The value is the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to zero or saturation.

As of Monday the KBDI showed Montague County in the 600-800 range, which is often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with extreme intensities can be expected. Live fuels also can be expected to burn actively at these levels.

Murphey said while some vegetation may look green down at its lowest level it is dry and ready to spark, as he urged the ban as a precaution. The ban was unanimously approved.