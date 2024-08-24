Bowie man jailed in Denton County SO prostitution sting

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees saw a drop of about 78 students after a little more than two weeks into the school year.

The board met Wednesday night. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the morning report that day was 1,497, compared to 1,575 last year. It broke down into 478 at BHS, 344 at BJH, 344 at BIS and 331 at BES. That night the number was 1,502.

The superintendent said there appears to be a low birth rate which is impacting the lower grades. There had been three pre-K classes planned, but due to the lower numbers it was changed to two and one pre-K teacher was moved to first grade.

Enrollment numbers were as follows per campus as of Wednesday with some fluctuations to the superintendent’s numbers due to changes or additions that day:

Elementary – Headstart, 30; Pre-K, 28; K, 92; first, 91 and second, 90. Total – 331

Intermediate – Third, 126, fourth, 105 and fifth, 113. Total – 344.

Junior high – Sixth, 131, seventh, 109 and eighth, 109. Total – 349

High school – Ninth, 138, tenth, 119, eleventh, 110 and twelfth, 111. Total – 478.

Overall total – 1,502 (Wednesday night)

Trustees also were informed the district is not expected to have to pay recapture due to a local revenue level in excess of entitlement for 2024-25.

