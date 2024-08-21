Incumbents and newcomers fill out filing deadline

It looks like there will be lots of new names on the ballots for the Nov. 5 city and school elections.

Filing came to a close on Monday for the 10 elections in Montague County this November with some of the entities able to cancel their races due to contested spots. Early voting by personal appearance will begin Oct. 21.

If you are not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register is Oct. 7. Forms are available on the secretary of state’s website and they have to be delivered to the local voter registrar.

City and school elections and the people who have filed are as follows:

Bowie City Council

Place 1 –

Brandon Walker

Place 2 – Laura Sproles

and Boyd Hulstine

Place 3 – Laramie

Truax

Incumbents TJay McEwen, Kristi Bates and Terry Gunter did not file for re-election.

Nocona City

Council (3 places)

Christopher Nunneley

(incumbent)

Yesika Rodriguez (I)

Chuck Hittle

Taylor Ross (I) did

not file

Saint Jo City Council

Kelly Williamson, mayor

Melissa McPherson (I)

Colton Thomas (I)

Incumbent Mayor Shawn Armstong did not file

Bowie ISD Board

Place 1 Jacky Betts (I) and Brian S. Rhodes

Place 2 Nichole Maddox (I), Michael Chase Thomas and Angie Christmas

Forestburg ISD

(4 places)

Rick Bathrop (I)

Chad Hudspeth (I)

Audiemarie Keown (I)

Ricky Towery

Chris Jones

Steve Sandusky

Joann Pople (I) did not file

Gold-Burg ISD

(3 places)

Lynn Allen (I)

Becky Case (I)

Weldon Duff (I)

James Martin

Chuck Healer

Montague ISD

(Four places)

Terry Jones (I)

Janet Nabours (I)

Gregg Romine (I)

Jimmy Walker (I)

Nocona ISD

Place 1 Kyle LaMar (I) and Chico Cabrera

Place 6 Randy Murphey (I)

Place 2 Guy Hill (I)

Prairie Valley ISD

(3 places)

Scott Carpenter (I)

Frank Glass (I)

Jimmy Harris (I)

Saint Jo ISD

(two places)

Leeton Phillips (I)

Dee Weger (I)

Tim Hennessey