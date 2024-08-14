Forestburg celebrates its 44th watermelon festival

Forestburg presented its 44th annual Watermelon Festival Saturday launching some new contests and enjoying lots of the traditional fun that is similar to a homecoming for many families.

The community service club organizes many of the festival activities and added some new edible contests this year. On Aug. 8 they welcomed entrants for the first jam/jelly, pie and pickles competition.

Audi Keown won first with her jalapeno jelly. Olita Lanier won the pie division with a pecan pie, while Ray Faglie won the pickle division with his bread and butter entry.

Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week Bowie News along with more festival photos.

Top photo – New royalty was crowned at the Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo Saturday night. (Left) Miss Rodeo Texas Princess Ryleigh Rodrigues attended as Emersyn DeNoon was crowned 2024 queen by 2023 Queen Karagan Ritchie. (Courtesy photo)