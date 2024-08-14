Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Forestburg celebrates its 44th watermelon festival

Published

9 hours ago

on

Forestburg presented its 44th annual Watermelon Festival Saturday launching some new contests and enjoying lots of the traditional fun that is similar to a homecoming for many families.
The community service club organizes many of the festival activities and added some new edible contests this year. On Aug. 8 they welcomed entrants for the first jam/jelly, pie and pickles competition.
Audi Keown won first with her jalapeno jelly. Olita Lanier won the pie division with a pecan pie, while Ray Faglie won the pickle division with his bread and butter entry.

Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week Bowie News along with more festival photos.

Top photo – New royalty was crowned at the Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo Saturday night. (Left) Miss Rodeo Texas Princess Ryleigh Rodrigues attended as Emersyn DeNoon was crowned 2024 queen by 2023 Queen Karagan Ritchie. (Courtesy photo)

The colorful motorized couch potatoes riding in the watermelon festival parade. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Election filing moves into its final week

Published

8 hours ago

on

08/14/2024

By

Filing for the Nov. 5 city and school elections ends in less than a week with many races still awaiting candidates.
Filing began July 22 and will continue through Aug. 19. All three incorporated cities in the county will have elections, along with all the school districts.
Here is a list of the positions that will be on the ballot, the present office holders and those who filed.

Bowie City Council
Place 1 TJay McEwen
Place 2 Kristi Bates,
Laura Sproles – Filed
Place 3 Terry Gunter
Laramie Truax,
place 3 – Filed

Nocona Council
Christopher Nunneley
Taylor Ross
Yesika Rodriguez –
Filed

Saint Jo Council
Mayor Shawn
Armstrong
Melissa McPherson –
Filed
Colton Thomas
Kelly Williamson,
mayor, Filed

Bowie ISD Trustees
Place 1 Jacky Betts –
Filed
Brian Rhodes – Filed
Place 2 Nichole
Maddox

Gold-Burg ISD
Lynn Allen
Becky Case
Weldon Duff

Forestburg ISD
Rick Bathrop
Chad Hudspeth
Audiemarie Keown –
Filed
Joann Pople

Montague ISD
Terry Jones – Filed
Janet Nabours
Gregg Romine – Filed
Jimmy Walker – Filed

Nocona ISD
Kyle LaMar – Filed
Chico Cabrera – Filed
Randy Murphey – Filed
Guy Hill – Filed

Prairie Valley ISD
Scott Carpenter – Filed
Frank Glass – Filed
Jimmy Harris – Filed

Saint Jo ISD
Leeton Phillips – Filed
Dee Weger – Filed

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Cemetery board readies annual fish fry

Published

9 hours ago

on

08/14/2024

By

The Montague County Cemetery Board, which assists with the preservation of historic cemeteries, will host its annual fish fry on Aug. 24 at the Forestburg Community Center.
Serving begins at 5 p.m. for all you can eat fish and all the trimmings. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. Take-out will be available. This board is made of interested volunteers preserving history.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Commissioners approve a burn ban

Published

10 hours ago

on

08/14/2024

By

As of Monday morning Montague County was under a ban on all outdoor burning due to concerns for growing wildfire conditions.
Commissioner Mark Murphey, also a longtime volunteer firefighter, said after talking with several fire chiefs and seeing the high level of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index a burn ban is recommended.
The KBDI is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. The value is the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to zero or saturation.
As of Monday the KBDI showed Montague County in the 600-800 range, which is often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with extreme intensities can be expected. Live fuels also can be expected to burn actively at these levels.
Murphey said while some vegetation may look green down at its lowest level it is dry and ready to spark, as he urged the ban as a precaution. The ban was unanimously approved.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending