COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg celebrates its 44th watermelon festival
Forestburg presented its 44th annual Watermelon Festival Saturday launching some new contests and enjoying lots of the traditional fun that is similar to a homecoming for many families.
The community service club organizes many of the festival activities and added some new edible contests this year. On Aug. 8 they welcomed entrants for the first jam/jelly, pie and pickles competition.
Audi Keown won first with her jalapeno jelly. Olita Lanier won the pie division with a pecan pie, while Ray Faglie won the pickle division with his bread and butter entry.
Read the full story on the festival in your mid-week Bowie News along with more festival photos.
Top photo – New royalty was crowned at the Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo Saturday night. (Left) Miss Rodeo Texas Princess Ryleigh Rodrigues attended as Emersyn DeNoon was crowned 2024 queen by 2023 Queen Karagan Ritchie. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Election filing moves into its final week
Filing for the Nov. 5 city and school elections ends in less than a week with many races still awaiting candidates.
Filing began July 22 and will continue through Aug. 19. All three incorporated cities in the county will have elections, along with all the school districts.
Here is a list of the positions that will be on the ballot, the present office holders and those who filed.
Bowie City Council
Place 1 TJay McEwen
Place 2 Kristi Bates,
Laura Sproles – Filed
Place 3 Terry Gunter
Laramie Truax,
place 3 – Filed
Nocona Council
Christopher Nunneley
Taylor Ross
Yesika Rodriguez –
Filed
Saint Jo Council
Mayor Shawn
Armstrong
Melissa McPherson –
Filed
Colton Thomas
Kelly Williamson,
mayor, Filed
Bowie ISD Trustees
Place 1 Jacky Betts –
Filed
Brian Rhodes – Filed
Place 2 Nichole
Maddox
Gold-Burg ISD
Lynn Allen
Becky Case
Weldon Duff
Forestburg ISD
Rick Bathrop
Chad Hudspeth
Audiemarie Keown –
Filed
Joann Pople
Montague ISD
Terry Jones – Filed
Janet Nabours
Gregg Romine – Filed
Jimmy Walker – Filed
Nocona ISD
Kyle LaMar – Filed
Chico Cabrera – Filed
Randy Murphey – Filed
Guy Hill – Filed
Prairie Valley ISD
Scott Carpenter – Filed
Frank Glass – Filed
Jimmy Harris – Filed
Saint Jo ISD
Leeton Phillips – Filed
Dee Weger – Filed
COUNTY LIFE
Cemetery board readies annual fish fry
The Montague County Cemetery Board, which assists with the preservation of historic cemeteries, will host its annual fish fry on Aug. 24 at the Forestburg Community Center.
Serving begins at 5 p.m. for all you can eat fish and all the trimmings. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. Take-out will be available. This board is made of interested volunteers preserving history.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners approve a burn ban
As of Monday morning Montague County was under a ban on all outdoor burning due to concerns for growing wildfire conditions.
Commissioner Mark Murphey, also a longtime volunteer firefighter, said after talking with several fire chiefs and seeing the high level of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index a burn ban is recommended.
The KBDI is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. The value is the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to zero or saturation.
As of Monday the KBDI showed Montague County in the 600-800 range, which is often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with extreme intensities can be expected. Live fuels also can be expected to burn actively at these levels.
Murphey said while some vegetation may look green down at its lowest level it is dry and ready to spark, as he urged the ban as a precaution. The ban was unanimously approved.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint