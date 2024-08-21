NEWS
Four injured in two-vehicle accident
Four people were transported for medical attention following a two-vehicle accident on Pelham Street in Bowie Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 18 at 400 N. Pelham Street.
John Griffin, 69, Bowie, was driving a 2021 GMC Acadia with his wife Dawn as a passenger and their grandson. Griffin was southbound on Pelham while Kyler Willett, 17, Bowie, was northbound in a Ford Mustang.
The police report states the Mustang crossed over the marked yellow line causing the Acadia to swerve to the right after being struck on the driver’s side by the Mustang. The Griffin vehicle rolled causing damage to the top and passenger side of the vehicle.
Three in the Griffin vehicle were transported by EMS to Bowie ER, while Willett was transported by private vehicle to the ER.
Incumbents and newcomers fill out filing deadline
It looks like there will be lots of new names on the ballots for the Nov. 5 city and school elections.
Filing came to a close on Monday for the 10 elections in Montague County this November with some of the entities able to cancel their races due to contested spots. Early voting by personal appearance will begin Oct. 21.
If you are not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register is Oct. 7. Forms are available on the secretary of state’s website and they have to be delivered to the local voter registrar.
City and school elections and the people who have filed are as follows:
Bowie City Council
Place 1 –
Brandon Walker
Place 2 – Laura Sproles
and Boyd Hulstine
Place 3 – Laramie
Truax
Incumbents TJay McEwen, Kristi Bates and Terry Gunter did not file for re-election.
Nocona City
Council (3 places)
Christopher Nunneley
(incumbent)
Yesika Rodriguez (I)
Chuck Hittle
Taylor Ross (I) did
not file
Saint Jo City Council
Kelly Williamson, mayor
Melissa McPherson (I)
Colton Thomas (I)
Incumbent Mayor Shawn Armstong did not file
Bowie ISD Board
Place 1 Jacky Betts (I) and Brian S. Rhodes
Place 2 Nichole Maddox (I), Michael Chase Thomas and Angie Christmas
Forestburg ISD
(4 places)
Rick Bathrop (I)
Chad Hudspeth (I)
Audiemarie Keown (I)
Ricky Towery
Chris Jones
Steve Sandusky
Joann Pople (I) did not file
Gold-Burg ISD
(3 places)
Lynn Allen (I)
Becky Case (I)
Weldon Duff (I)
James Martin
Chuck Healer
Montague ISD
(Four places)
Terry Jones (I)
Janet Nabours (I)
Gregg Romine (I)
Jimmy Walker (I)
Nocona ISD
Place 1 Kyle LaMar (I) and Chico Cabrera
Place 6 Randy Murphey (I)
Place 2 Guy Hill (I)
Prairie Valley ISD
(3 places)
Scott Carpenter (I)
Frank Glass (I)
Jimmy Harris (I)
Saint Jo ISD
(two places)
Leeton Phillips (I)
Dee Weger (I)
Tim Hennessey
Nocona City Council putting final touches on budget
Nocona City Council members and city staff put the final touches on the 2024-25 budget and 2024 tax rate at its Aug. 13 meeting.
The budget will be considered for formal adoption at a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. The tax rate hearing will be the next day at 8 a.m. Sept. 11.
City Secretary Revell Hardison said this budget is pretty much status quo with no major projects or purchases this year. It includes an across-the-board pay raise of 3% and the city was happy to see no increase in health insurance this year after a hefty more than 14% rate increase last year.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie man seriously injured in truck crash
An 82-year-old Bowie man was seriously injured after he drove his pickup through a fence and ran into a portable building located behind the junior high school at Mill and Pecan last Friday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 4:26 p.m. in the 400 block of North Mill and East Pecan. Terry Haralson, Bowie, was driving a Ford F150 pickup east on Pecan. The preliminary police report states he failed to stop at the intersection of East Pecan and Mill, driving into the junior high property striking a chain link fence, narrowly missing a large gas meter before striking a portable building at the back of BJH. Haralson was transported by Bowie EMS to the Bowie Emergency Room, and later airlifted to John Peter Smith where Monday he was in critical condition with multiple fractures and injuries.
