Nocona City Council putting final touches on budget

Nocona City Council members and city staff put the final touches on the 2024-25 budget and 2024 tax rate at its Aug. 13 meeting.

The budget will be considered for formal adoption at a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. The tax rate hearing will be the next day at 8 a.m. Sept. 11.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said this budget is pretty much status quo with no major projects or purchases this year. It includes an across-the-board pay raise of 3% and the city was happy to see no increase in health insurance this year after a hefty more than 14% rate increase last year.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.