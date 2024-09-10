Bowie football loses to Paradise 40-7

The Bowie Jackrabbits suffered their worst defeat of the season against possibly the best team in district Paradise on Friday night.

The Wildcats won 40-7, but did most of their damage in the first half.

Bowie came into the game following a low-scoring defensive struggle type of game against Peaster it lost by only one point 10-9 to start off district play.

Paradise had easily beaten Vernon 34-7 to open up district play and the Jackrabbits knew the Wildcats speed in their skill position players would be a threat all night if they were not cautious on defense.

The defense held on the first series, but unfortunately Bowie’s first offensive drive started the game off on a bad note for the Jackrabbits. After several procedural penalties pushed the team back, a fumbled exchange on a jet sweep was scooped up by Paradise and returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Wildcats next offensive possession went down the field in little chunks. It looked like Bowie’s defense was on the verge of getting a stop, putting Paradise in a fourth and goal at the 16-yard line.

Unfortunately, after the Wildcats quarterback bought some time with his legs, he found a receiver open for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Paradise led 13-0 heading into the second quarter.

The Wildcats scored once more on a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to go up 19-0. Bowie’s offense continued to struggle even when the early penalties were cleaned up and turned the ball over on downs at its 42-yard line.

It looked like Paradise was on its way in to score when cornerback Mo Ozouk intercepted a pass at the Jackrabbits 13-yard line to prevent it.

Unfortunately, Bowie’s offense gave the ball back when a linebacker intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it to the Jackrabbits three-yard line. A few plays later and the Wildcats quarterback scored on a short run to put Paradise up 26-0.

With time running down before halftime and the offense struggling, Bowie changed out its personnel into a heavy run package and had slot receiver Tyler Richey in at quarterback.

It was enough of a mix up to work, especially with the Jackrabbits regular offense coming in on passing downs.

Bowie had its most productive offensive drive of the half as it moved to around Paradise’s 20 yard line. With time running down, the Jackrabbits had a heave towards the end zone, but it came up blank.

Bowie went into halftime down 26-0, but had seen its way forward towards better offensive success in the second half.

The Jackrabbit defense tightened up in the second half like they usually have, allowing only one drive midway through the third quarter to score on a short touchdown run.

Later in the fourth quarter, one long 89-yard touchdown run made up most of the Wildcats rushing yards for the game.

It was more impressive since Bowie’s defense saw both of its starting cornerbacks go down during the game. Paradise relentlessly attacked the Jackrabbits with deep passes that were just out of reach or defended well which led to a lot more stops for Bowie in the second half.

The Jackrabbits offense was able to finish one drive as Richey scored on a seven-yard run near the end of the third quarter.

Unfortunately, two other trips into Paradise territory for Bowie in the fourth quarter were ended with interceptions.

Paradise got one more extra possession when it recovered a pouched kickoff after the long touchdown run. Thankfully, the Wildcats just kneeled the ball to end the game.

Paradise won 40-7.

