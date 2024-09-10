SPORTS
Bowie football loses to Paradise 40-7
The Bowie Jackrabbits suffered their worst defeat of the season against possibly the best team in district Paradise on Friday night.
The Wildcats won 40-7, but did most of their damage in the first half.
Bowie came into the game following a low-scoring defensive struggle type of game against Peaster it lost by only one point 10-9 to start off district play.
Paradise had easily beaten Vernon 34-7 to open up district play and the Jackrabbits knew the Wildcats speed in their skill position players would be a threat all night if they were not cautious on defense.
The defense held on the first series, but unfortunately Bowie’s first offensive drive started the game off on a bad note for the Jackrabbits. After several procedural penalties pushed the team back, a fumbled exchange on a jet sweep was scooped up by Paradise and returned 27 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats next offensive possession went down the field in little chunks. It looked like Bowie’s defense was on the verge of getting a stop, putting Paradise in a fourth and goal at the 16-yard line.
Unfortunately, after the Wildcats quarterback bought some time with his legs, he found a receiver open for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Paradise led 13-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored once more on a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to go up 19-0. Bowie’s offense continued to struggle even when the early penalties were cleaned up and turned the ball over on downs at its 42-yard line.
It looked like Paradise was on its way in to score when cornerback Mo Ozouk intercepted a pass at the Jackrabbits 13-yard line to prevent it.
Unfortunately, Bowie’s offense gave the ball back when a linebacker intercepted a pass over the middle and returned it to the Jackrabbits three-yard line. A few plays later and the Wildcats quarterback scored on a short run to put Paradise up 26-0.
With time running down before halftime and the offense struggling, Bowie changed out its personnel into a heavy run package and had slot receiver Tyler Richey in at quarterback.
It was enough of a mix up to work, especially with the Jackrabbits regular offense coming in on passing downs.
Bowie had its most productive offensive drive of the half as it moved to around Paradise’s 20 yard line. With time running down, the Jackrabbits had a heave towards the end zone, but it came up blank.
Bowie went into halftime down 26-0, but had seen its way forward towards better offensive success in the second half.
The Jackrabbit defense tightened up in the second half like they usually have, allowing only one drive midway through the third quarter to score on a short touchdown run.
Later in the fourth quarter, one long 89-yard touchdown run made up most of the Wildcats rushing yards for the game.
It was more impressive since Bowie’s defense saw both of its starting cornerbacks go down during the game. Paradise relentlessly attacked the Jackrabbits with deep passes that were just out of reach or defended well which led to a lot more stops for Bowie in the second half.
The Jackrabbits offense was able to finish one drive as Richey scored on a seven-yard run near the end of the third quarter.
Unfortunately, two other trips into Paradise territory for Bowie in the fourth quarter were ended with interceptions.
Paradise got one more extra possession when it recovered a pouched kickoff after the long touchdown run. Thankfully, the Wildcats just kneeled the ball to end the game.
Paradise won 40-7.
For pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869461&T=1

For pictures from the youth football pre-game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869463&T=1
For pictures from the youth football pre-game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869463&T=1
Volleyball Roundup
Bellevue vs Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won at Bellevue on Friday night in a match that could have playoff implications down the line.
The Lady Horns won 3-1, bouncing back after losing the first set to win the next three against the Lady Eagles.
Forestburg came into the match with a 1-1 district record and was hoping it could withstand further recent lineup changes to try and keep its position as the district’s third best team.
Bellevue came into the match 1-0 in district and was hoping it could jump a Lady Horns team for possible third place at home.
The first set saw the Lady Eagles get out to a good start, winning 25-19 while feasting on Forestburg hitting errors and winning long rallies.
The Lady Horns found their footing in the second set, putting more balls down on aggressive hits at the net and playing more clean in the back row. Forestburg won the second set 25-21, which proved to be the most competitive set of the match.
The Lady Horns went on to win sets three and four with more and more room for comfort 25-17 and 25-14 to secure the victory 3-1.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played a bye-game on Friday at home against one of the top teams in the state in 1A, Harrold.
The Lady Hornets won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Rabbits, giving Bowie a tough challenge to get ready for the second round of district.
The Lady Rabbits were unable to get a win in the first round of district and needed a match to try and get back on track.
Unfortunately, the smaller program was not just going to give it to them.
Harrold showed why its favored to get back to the state tournament, beating Bowie with set scores 25-17, 25-9 and 25-14.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at Gold-Burg on Friday night to earn their first district win.
The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.
Prairie Valley was coming off a disappointing loss to district favorite Saint Jo earlier in the week. Gold-Burg had lost its first two district matches and were hoping it could compete against the more experienced team.
The two teams had played earlier in the season and the Lady Bulldogs won easily in three sets. The first two sets mirrored that match as Prairie Valley won with scores 25-10 and 25-17.
The third set saw the Lady Bulldogs pull back and the Lady Bears played their most competitive stretch of the match due to scrappy play and preying on Prairie Valley to make hitting errors.
In the end, the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull out the win 25-21 and earn the 3-0 victory.
For pictures from the Bellevue/Forestburg game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6869462&T=1
Football Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers remain undefeated with another close win this season, this one against a surprisingly good Perrin-Whitt team.
The Panthers won 32-30, going ahead with two minutes left to play and improving their record to 6-0.
Saint Jo was coming off two straight wins where it only played one half of football. Playing a Pirate team that was also undefeated at their field a week after beating the Panthers biggest rival in district Union Hill, Saint Jo expected its toughest challenge of the season so far.
It was back and forth throughout the game as neither team’s offenses had great days by six-man football standards. Saint Jo wanted to get the ball to dangerous receiver Lee Yeley, but Perrin-Whitt was determined to not let Yeley get loose and provided extra attention to him.
This meant quarterback Devin Stewart more often than not was left with the option to run for some big time yardage all game long. With the Pirates having much bigger players, it made it tough for Saint Jo to run the ball on designed runs as the team only rushed for 64 yards outside of Stewart.
The Pirates led 18-14 at halftime and 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Later down 30-26, it was the Panthers that scored the go-ahead touchdown with Stewart that put them up 32-30 with two minutes left to play.
Saint Jo’s defense held and they won to improve to 6-0.
Stewart finished with a career high 303 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Despite Yeley’s attention, Stewart still completed three passes to him for 41 yards and a touchdown. Yeley also rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown. Wyatt Lucas finished with 29 yards and one touchdown.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians fell in another one-sided game on Friday at Wolfe City.
The Wolves won 58-6, with most of the damage coming in the first half.
The Indians were hoping to get their first district win and were still recovering emotionally from the serious injury to senior Jose Gomez in the previous game against Alvord.
Wolfe City was not going to be easy as the team’s run heavy attack centered around a running back that already had 1,000 yards on the season and the team was 3-1.
That proved to be true as the Wolves led 51-0 at halftime.
Thankfully, Wolfe City pumped its breaks in the second half and Nocona’s defense only allowed one more score in the fourth quarter.
The Indians’ offense also scored its one touchdown in the fourth quarter when quarterback Logan Gaston scored on a short run.
Offensively, Nocona was unable to complete a pass as it rushed for 156 yards. Unfortunately, the team turned the ball over three times, two with fumbles and one an interception.
Jax Fuller led the team with 61 yards rushing. Arty Malone was second with 41 yards. Gaston was right behind him with 40 yards rushing.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears won their third straight game on Thursday night against Vernon Northside.
The Bears won 68-22, ending the game early due to mercy rule in the third quarter.
Gold-Burg came into the game on a two-game win streak while Northside had a 4-1 record.
Still, the Bears were able to go to work all game offensively running the ball with Jayton Epperson and Paul Jones mainly. The offense scored on every possession of the game as Gold-Burg proved to be too physical for the Indians.
Northside showed some speed, scoring three touchdowns in the game, but it was not enough to keep up with a Bears team that could not be stopped.
Epperson led Gold-Burg with 158 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Jones was second with 136 yards and scored one touchdown on a 79-yard long run. Caleb Epperson and Keelyn Case each rushed for a touchdown as well.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns lost another game where they were just trying to make it through at Irving Faustina on Friday.
The Falcons won 54-8, with the game ending early due to mercy-rule.
The Longhorns came into the game still shorthanded as injuries and now sicknesses have taken a toll on the roster and have limited practice availability for key players during the week.
Playing against 4-0 Faustina team that threw the ball around and had plenty of depth made it tough.
Down 36-0 at halftime, Forestburg started the second half by marching down the field and then scoring when Jesus Sanchez found Angel Cruz for a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 36-8.
That would be the highlight of the game for the Longhorns as that seemed to wake up the Falcons who scored the next 18 points to end the game with three minutes left in the third quarter.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Nocona raising money for Gomez family
Nocona football senior Jose Gomez suffered a severe head injury on Sept. 27 during the Indians football game against Alvord. While he has been released from the hospital, the Nocona community is planning to raise some money for his family for his medical expenses. On Oct. 10, the Nocona Church of Christ will have a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. Tickes can be purchased at Nocona’s Grace & Grit Boutique. On Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m. there will be a sip and shot at Grace & Grit, with 10% of the sales going to towards the family. From Oct. 9 -Oct. 12 there will be a silent auction at Grace & Grit. You can bid in person at the store or on the Facebook page. Bidding will close at 4 p.m. Winners will be contacted on Oct. 14 for payment and to pick up the items. For those wanting to donate to the silent auction, you can message Grace & Grit on Facebook.
