Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers remain undefeated with another close win this season, this one against a surprisingly good Perrin-Whitt team.

The Panthers won 32-30, going ahead with two minutes left to play and improving their record to 6-0.

Saint Jo was coming off two straight wins where it only played one half of football. Playing a Pirate team that was also undefeated at their field a week after beating the Panthers biggest rival in district Union Hill, Saint Jo expected its toughest challenge of the season so far.

It was back and forth throughout the game as neither team’s offenses had great days by six-man football standards. Saint Jo wanted to get the ball to dangerous receiver Lee Yeley, but Perrin-Whitt was determined to not let Yeley get loose and provided extra attention to him.

This meant quarterback Devin Stewart more often than not was left with the option to run for some big time yardage all game long. With the Pirates having much bigger players, it made it tough for Saint Jo to run the ball on designed runs as the team only rushed for 64 yards outside of Stewart.

The Pirates led 18-14 at halftime and 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Later down 30-26, it was the Panthers that scored the go-ahead touchdown with Stewart that put them up 32-30 with two minutes left to play.

Saint Jo’s defense held and they won to improve to 6-0.

Stewart finished with a career high 303 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Despite Yeley’s attention, Stewart still completed three passes to him for 41 yards and a touchdown. Yeley also rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown. Wyatt Lucas finished with 29 yards and one touchdown.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians fell in another one-sided game on Friday at Wolfe City.

The Wolves won 58-6, with most of the damage coming in the first half.

The Indians were hoping to get their first district win and were still recovering emotionally from the serious injury to senior Jose Gomez in the previous game against Alvord.

Wolfe City was not going to be easy as the team’s run heavy attack centered around a running back that already had 1,000 yards on the season and the team was 3-1.

That proved to be true as the Wolves led 51-0 at halftime.

Thankfully, Wolfe City pumped its breaks in the second half and Nocona’s defense only allowed one more score in the fourth quarter.

The Indians’ offense also scored its one touchdown in the fourth quarter when quarterback Logan Gaston scored on a short run.

Offensively, Nocona was unable to complete a pass as it rushed for 156 yards. Unfortunately, the team turned the ball over three times, two with fumbles and one an interception.

Jax Fuller led the team with 61 yards rushing. Arty Malone was second with 41 yards. Gaston was right behind him with 40 yards rushing.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their third straight game on Thursday night against Vernon Northside.

The Bears won 68-22, ending the game early due to mercy rule in the third quarter.

Gold-Burg came into the game on a two-game win streak while Northside had a 4-1 record.

Still, the Bears were able to go to work all game offensively running the ball with Jayton Epperson and Paul Jones mainly. The offense scored on every possession of the game as Gold-Burg proved to be too physical for the Indians.

Northside showed some speed, scoring three touchdowns in the game, but it was not enough to keep up with a Bears team that could not be stopped.

Epperson led Gold-Burg with 158 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Jones was second with 136 yards and scored one touchdown on a 79-yard long run. Caleb Epperson and Keelyn Case each rushed for a touchdown as well.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost another game where they were just trying to make it through at Irving Faustina on Friday.

The Falcons won 54-8, with the game ending early due to mercy-rule.

The Longhorns came into the game still shorthanded as injuries and now sicknesses have taken a toll on the roster and have limited practice availability for key players during the week.

Playing against 4-0 Faustina team that threw the ball around and had plenty of depth made it tough.

Down 36-0 at halftime, Forestburg started the second half by marching down the field and then scoring when Jesus Sanchez found Angel Cruz for a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 36-8.

That would be the highlight of the game for the Longhorns as that seemed to wake up the Falcons who scored the next 18 points to end the game with three minutes left in the third quarter.

