COUNTY LIFE
Fiddlers entertain during a jam during Sip & Stroll (brief video)
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken & Bread festival fills downtown Bowie
Chicken & Bread Days welcomes fall in a big way – Festival goers fill downtown Bowie enjoying music, games, food and fun. Watch for contest results and more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Domestic Violence Abuse Month to be recognized with vigil
The staff of Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center Montague County will present a candlelight vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the Legend Bank courtyard. The public is invited to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
Benefit to aid hunger program in Bowie set
Hymns for the Hungry is an event led by Bowie First Methodist Church to benefit God’s Table, a food ministry program led by First Freewill Baptist of Bowie to feed hungry families six nights a week.
This event allows surrounding churches to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. This year’s Hymns for the Hungry will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Bowie Community Center.
Admission fee is $1. Last year, this event raised $8,000 and it is vital revenue to support God’s Table which is manned primarily by volunteers.
Six churches will be represented at this event and your presence is required. “Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink or “walking tacos” and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation. Cakes will be auctioned intermittently throughout the event, and anyone is welcome to bring one to donate. Drawings for gift cards to local establishments will also take place. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, which is now feeding approximately 150 people each night.
For more information, please call or text Jarae Scruggs @ 940-841-1212, or you may also call the BFMC office directly at 940-872-3384.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS11 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint