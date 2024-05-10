Chicken & Bread festival fills downtown Bowie

Hymns for the Hungry is an event led by Bowie First Methodist Church to benefit God’s Table, a food ministry program led by First Freewill Baptist of Bowie to feed hungry families six nights a week.

This event allows surrounding churches to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. This year’s Hymns for the Hungry will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Bowie Community Center.

Admission fee is $1. Last year, this event raised $8,000 and it is vital revenue to support God’s Table which is manned primarily by volunteers.

Six churches will be represented at this event and your presence is required. “Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink or “walking tacos” and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation. Cakes will be auctioned intermittently throughout the event, and anyone is welcome to bring one to donate. Drawings for gift cards to local establishments will also take place. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, which is now feeding approximately 150 people each night.

For more information, please call or text Jarae Scruggs @ 940-841-1212, or you may also call the BFMC office directly at 940-872-3384.