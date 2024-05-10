Good luck to the Nocona band as they go to pre-regionals

The Pride of the Tribe Marching Band of Nocona High School will perform at pre-regional contest at 8 p.m. in Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7.

It has been an unusual season for the band which is now under the direction of Randy Brooks, previously the assistant director under Erin Hanson, who lead the band the past several years. Hanson left the district for a move closer to her family.

School officials hired a new director, but just a few weeks before summer practice began the band director position came open again and Brooks stepped into the job.

The band’s show is titled, “Into the Sky” featuring original music by composer/arranger Eric Rath. It is a multi-movement work in three sections: Take to the Skies, Beyond the Clouds and Dog fight.

Brooks said he is marching 46 members from grades eight-12 as of Oct. 3. Nocona will perform at pre-regionals at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The band could advance to regional and then area on Oct. 19.

“I have been pleased with the progress the band has made and I look forward to the high level the students are capable of in the coming weeks,” concluded Brooks.