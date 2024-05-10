‘Trail Boss’ now on watch at Pelham Park

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

The Bowie knife plaza at Pelham Park has been expanded as a new bronze sculpture, “The Trail Boss,” was placed in a garden area next to the knife.

This sculpture was generously donated to the City of Bowie by Warner Stone, owner of Crockett Ranch. This process was coordinated by Van Baize who was broker for the ranch as it was put up for sale and assisted by City of Bowie staff who welcomed the donation and moved it to its new home.

Stone, chief executive officer of Seneca Investments, a commercial real estate investment company in Addison, bought the ranch located on Farm-to-Market Road 1816 and named it for his champion bird dog Johnny Crockett. The large green lodge-style house is often called, “The Cabela House,” sitting high on a hill.

The property is located on one of the historic Chisholm Trail routes and a white historical marker was placed near the ranch entry several years ago

Top photo – City of Bowie Electric crew members prepare to load up the Trail Boss statue at the Crockett Ranch and transport it to Pelham Park its new home. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

The Trail Boss sculpture by Scott Rogers sits at its new location next to the World’s Largest Bowie Knife in Pelham Park. (Photo by Barbara Green)