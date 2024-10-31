Connect with us

Saint Jo Volleyball Interview

18 hours ago

Interview with all six Saint Jo volleyball senior players Payzlie Cervantes, Aubrey Morman, Reagan Wilson, Taylor Patrick, Krista Reeves and Cara Vogel following their win against Bellevue on Oct. 29, 2024.
Nocona Volleyball Interview

2 days ago

10/30/2024

Interview with Nocona volleyball seniors (L-R) Kaygan Stone, Meg Meekins and Avery Crutsinger following their win against Windthorst on Oct. 26, 2024.
Gold-Burg Football Interview

2 days ago

10/30/2024

Interview with Gold-Burg football players and brothers (L-R) Jayton, Payton and Caleb Epperson following their district win against Forestburg on Oct. 25, 2024.
State cross country meet is on Nov. 1-2

2 days ago

10/30/2024

The state cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock. The area will have six individual runners and one team competing against the best of the best.

This week the best high school runners from across the state will flock to Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock to compete in the cross country state championship.
The area will have six individual runners and one team competing on Nov. 1-2.
The first to compete will be Nocona junior Bayler Smith running in the 2A girl’s race. She is scheduled to run at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 1.
Every other area runner is set to compete on the second day on Nov. 2.
The 1A girl’s race is set to start the day at 8:15 a.m. In that race, Bellevue freshman Mattie Broussard, Prairie Valley senior Linzie Priddy and Saint Jo sophomore Savannah Hill will run.
The 1A boy’s race will follow at 8:45 a.m. In that race will be the Saint Jo boy’s team. Also in the race competing will be Prairie Valley sophomore Josh Stout.
The last area runner competing will be Bowie senior Isaac Renteria in the 3A boys race 10 a.m.

To read the full story, pick up copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

