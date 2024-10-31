Saint Jo Volleyball Interview

This week the best high school runners from across the state will flock to Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock to compete in the cross country state championship.

The area will have six individual runners and one team competing on Nov. 1-2.

The first to compete will be Nocona junior Bayler Smith running in the 2A girl’s race. She is scheduled to run at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Every other area runner is set to compete on the second day on Nov. 2.

The 1A girl’s race is set to start the day at 8:15 a.m. In that race, Bellevue freshman Mattie Broussard, Prairie Valley senior Linzie Priddy and Saint Jo sophomore Savannah Hill will run.

The 1A boy’s race will follow at 8:45 a.m. In that race will be the Saint Jo boy’s team. Also in the race competing will be Prairie Valley sophomore Josh Stout.

The last area runner competing will be Bowie senior Isaac Renteria in the 3A boys race 10 a.m.

