Nocona Volleyball Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to pull off their biggest win of the season on senior day on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Indians beat Windthorst 3-1 to set up a chance for a share of the district title.

Nocona knew this would the final chance if it wanted to keep up its streak of district titles to three. State-ranked Windthorst was the only team to beat the Lady Indians in district, winning the first match 3-0 though the first two sets could have gone either way.

Nocona had a big lead in the first set 20-10, but the Lady Trojans climbed back to cut the lead to three points 24-21. Thankfully, the Lady Indians did just enough to pull out the win 25-22 to take the lead.

The second set was back and forth. Windthorst had an early lead 10-5, but Nocona powered back and went on a 12-3 run to go up 17-13. The Lady Trojans came back to cut the lead to one point 18-17 and then it was back and forth.

The Lady Indians had set point up 24-23, but unfortunately could not close. Windthorst won the next three points to steal the set 26-24 and tie the match at 1-1.

The important third set proved to be one of the most competitive from the beginning. It was point for point up until Nocona led 18-17.

The Lady Indians were opening a bit of a lead up 21-18 when a controversial call on the sideline was reversed not once, but twice in favor of Nocona. The Lady Indians were up 22-18 and took that momentum to finish out the set to win 25-21. Nocona led 2-1.

It seemed that controversy and loss of momentum affected Windthorst at the start of the fourth set because the Lady Trojans never got into it. The Lady Indians were up 10-5 before finding themselves up 20-10 like in the first set. Unlike the first set, Nocona closed out the set and match right, winning the final five points with ease to earn the victory 25-10, 3-1.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits season came to an end on Friday night in Vernon.

The Lady Lions beat the Lady Rabbits in three competitive sets that did not go Bowie’s way.

The Lady Rabbits came into the match hoping it could end their season on a high note after much of the final two months of the season were a struggle to get wins.

Bowie knew it could play with Vernon despite the Lady Lions winning in straight sets the first time, two of the sets were close.

Unfortunately, it was more of the same on Friday. Each set saw the Lady Rabbits compete well, but they just could not wrestle control of the lead in any of the sets.

Vernon with the set scores being 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20.

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat Gold-Burg on Friday.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears in a match that was over pretty quickly.

Saint Jo came in undefeated in district, state-ranked and gearing itself up for a long playoff run. Gold-Burg had not won a district match and was hoping it could finish its season on a good note in its final game.

The Lady Panthers won with the set scores being 25-9, 25-7 and 25-7.

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs got more than they bargained for when they traveled to Bellevue on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs barely held off the Lady Eagles from coming back to win in a five-set roller coaster match 3-2.

Prairie Valley came into the match sitting comfortably in second place in district.

Bellevue had lost its previous match earlier in the week to Forestburg to most likely kiss its playoff hopes goodbye unless it could somehow pull off upset wins against the top two teams in the district in its final two games. The Lady Eagles nearly accomplished the first part of that plan.

The first set was the competitive at the end and went down to the wire, but the older more experienced Prairie Valley team closed it out to win 25-22. That momentum stayed through into set two. Bellevue never was able to get into the set and the Lady Bulldogs easily won 25-11 to go up 2-0.

With their backs against the wall on the final home game, the Lady Eagles fought back. The third set was pretty competitive, but Bellevue this time was able to close things out to win 25-21 to keep the match alive.

Set four was competitive as well until the end of it when the Lady Eagles closed it out strong. Bellevue won 25-19 to set up a fifth and final set.

Despite the Lady Eagles having all of the momentum, fifth sets do not always take that into consideration. With the key score moved from 25 to 15, there are fewer points overall and any point won or lead gets multiplied in everyone’s head by 10 times.

That must have been what happened because Prairie Valley shook itself from the past two sets and won anticlimactically 15-6 to earn the victory 3-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Nocona volleyball match, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870073&T=1