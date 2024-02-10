COUNTY LIFE
Thursday Literary Club dedicates bench for its centennial
Members of the Nocona Thursday Literary Club are proud to announce the centennial celebration of its founding as an organized women’s club.
Several projects have been prepared to mark this historic occasion.
The club will host a private memorial meeting for members and former members on Oct. 3. At that time the summer-long writing project, sharing the club’s story aligned with the story of Nocona through the decades, will be presented.
After that meeting, around 4:15 p.m., a park bench commemorating the event will be dedicated in Mary Beckman Davis Park and a display of club memorabilia including some club yearbooks from the 1930s and 1940s will be on view at the Nocona Public Library, 10 Cooke St. through the month of October.
Starting on Oct. 4 a selection of historic posters will be on display in the store windows of the generous merchants on Clay Street in downtown Nocona.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
TNT’s Shebang a big success to support museum
The board and volunteers of Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum celebrated TNT’s 30th anniversary at Shebang Saturday, the museum’s main fundraiser. (Below) Ronnie Johnson accepted the Volunteer of the Year Award from Museum Director Nell Ann McBroom.
COUNTY LIFE
County 4-H council hosts rabies clinic
The Montague County 4-H youth council is hosting a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Bowie Tractor Supply Company.
Staff from county veterinarian clinics from Bowie and Nocona will be there to give your dog a rabies shot along with the tag. A tent will be set up out front, so be on the lookout for this event. There will be a discounted rate of $14/dog. Dogs must be on a leash.
October also begins the sale of Paper 4-H Clovers for $1/clover. Tractor Supply proudly began their partnership with 4-H in 2010 and have helped raise more than $20 million through these Paper Clover fundraisers. The success of these campaigns has impacted over 80,000 students by providing them with hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement.
All of the funds raised through the two Paper Clover fundraisers directly benefit 4-H and member youngsters work with – 90% of donations directly support 4-H youth in the state it was raised, and the remaining 10% supports national 4-H programming.
Montague 4-H youth participate in this community service to help them understand that working with the public is key to a successful and well-rounded 4-H career. For more information about the Montague County 4-H program call the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office at 940-894-2831.
COUNTY LIFE
Candles light for domestic violence awareness
The staff of Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center Montague County will present a candlelight vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the Legend Bank courtyard. The public is invited to attend.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS11 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint