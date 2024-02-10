Thursday Literary Club dedicates bench for its centennial

Members of the Nocona Thursday Literary Club are proud to announce the centennial celebration of its founding as an organized women’s club.

Several projects have been prepared to mark this historic occasion.

The club will host a private memorial meeting for members and former members on Oct. 3. At that time the summer-long writing project, sharing the club’s story aligned with the story of Nocona through the decades, will be presented.

After that meeting, around 4:15 p.m., a park bench commemorating the event will be dedicated in Mary Beckman Davis Park and a display of club memorabilia including some club yearbooks from the 1930s and 1940s will be on view at the Nocona Public Library, 10 Cooke St. through the month of October.

Starting on Oct. 4 a selection of historic posters will be on display in the store windows of the generous merchants on Clay Street in downtown Nocona.

