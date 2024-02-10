TNT’s Shebang a big success to support museum

The Montague County 4-H youth council is hosting a rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Bowie Tractor Supply Company.

Staff from county veterinarian clinics from Bowie and Nocona will be there to give your dog a rabies shot along with the tag. A tent will be set up out front, so be on the lookout for this event. There will be a discounted rate of $14/dog. Dogs must be on a leash.

October also begins the sale of Paper 4-H Clovers for $1/clover. Tractor Supply proudly began their partnership with 4-H in 2010 and have helped raise more than $20 million through these Paper Clover fundraisers. The success of these campaigns has impacted over 80,000 students by providing them with hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement.

All of the funds raised through the two Paper Clover fundraisers directly benefit 4-H and member youngsters work with – 90% of donations directly support 4-H youth in the state it was raised, and the remaining 10% supports national 4-H programming.

Montague 4-H youth participate in this community service to help them understand that working with the public is key to a successful and well-rounded 4-H career. For more information about the Montague County 4-H program call the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office at 940-894-2831.