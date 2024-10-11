Amon Carter remains closed for boating

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, instead of Nov. 11 due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The Tuesday agenda is filled with routine items. A pair of bills connected to the development of the sewer plant for the courthouse and jail complex will be considered.

One is for $620 to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a permit fee for the septic system and the second is $6,400 for clearing brush and a fence row around the sewer plant property. Both bills will be paid for using American Rescue program grant funds.

The court will consider adjusting pay for two sheriff’s office positions utilizing the Senate Bill 22 grant. The sheriff’s office also has received unanticipated revenue of $1,768 from the Law Enforcement Partners to go into supplies and $250 from David and Marie Dooley to be put into training.

Precinct one will present an equipment lease agreement with First National Bank leasing of Wichita Falls for the purchase of a 2025 Mack P164T truck. Precinct two will seek to accept a $5,000 donation for paving Orchard Road.

Two replats for Silver Lakes Ranch will be offered and the court will consider approving North Starr Estates Subdivision in precinct three.

The Montague County ban on outdoor burning runs out on Nov. 12 and the court is expected to let the order run its 90 days.