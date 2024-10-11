NEWS
Amon Carter remains closed for boating
Sunday, 7:00 a.m. Update – Lake Amon Carter is now at 922.80 feet, which is 2.80 feet above what is normally considered as “full”. Because of this flooding, Lake Amon Carter has been closed for boating. Selma Park has also been closed (due to electrical outages caused by the flooding). Both will reopen as soon as the water level is back below 922.00 feet.
NEWS
Commissioners’ meeting moves to Tuesday due to holiday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, instead of Nov. 11 due to the Veterans Day holiday.
The Tuesday agenda is filled with routine items. A pair of bills connected to the development of the sewer plant for the courthouse and jail complex will be considered.
One is for $620 to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a permit fee for the septic system and the second is $6,400 for clearing brush and a fence row around the sewer plant property. Both bills will be paid for using American Rescue program grant funds.
The court will consider adjusting pay for two sheriff’s office positions utilizing the Senate Bill 22 grant. The sheriff’s office also has received unanticipated revenue of $1,768 from the Law Enforcement Partners to go into supplies and $250 from David and Marie Dooley to be put into training.
Precinct one will present an equipment lease agreement with First National Bank leasing of Wichita Falls for the purchase of a 2025 Mack P164T truck. Precinct two will seek to accept a $5,000 donation for paving Orchard Road.
Two replats for Silver Lakes Ranch will be offered and the court will consider approving North Starr Estates Subdivision in precinct three.
The Montague County ban on outdoor burning runs out on Nov. 12 and the court is expected to let the order run its 90 days.
NEWS
County voters have 71% turnout for Nov. 5 ballot
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County voters broke records at the polls this week with a 71% turnout for the Nov. 5 ballot.
The county went the way of the rest of Texas going overwhelmingly “Red” for the Republican Party sending Donald J. Trump back to White House and Senator Ted Cruz to the Capital. Montague County voters went GOP all the way down the ballot.
County Elections Coordinator Ginger Wall said it was a record turnout with 71.12% of the 15,652 registered voters going to the polls. There were 11,131 ballots cast.
“We had no interruptions and with as many people as we had vote, things went very well. The election workers are great,” added Wall.
In the 2020 presidential election turnout also was strong at 70.08% with 9,861 voting of 14,072 registered voters. The numbers for 2024 definitely jumped up.
Read the full story with results in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Montague County placed into tornado watch until 9 p.m. Friday
11/8 1:55PM – A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 p.m. this evening. Damaging winds, 1-inch hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today. National Weather Service Fort Worth
