Commissioners’ meeting moves to Tuesday due to holiday

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Montague County voters broke records at the polls this week with a 71% turnout for the Nov. 5 ballot.

The county went the way of the rest of Texas going overwhelmingly “Red” for the Republican Party sending Donald J. Trump back to White House and Senator Ted Cruz to the Capital. Montague County voters went GOP all the way down the ballot.

County Elections Coordinator Ginger Wall said it was a record turnout with 71.12% of the 15,652 registered voters going to the polls. There were 11,131 ballots cast.

“We had no interruptions and with as many people as we had vote, things went very well. The election workers are great,” added Wall.

In the 2020 presidential election turnout also was strong at 70.08% with 9,861 voting of 14,072 registered voters. The numbers for 2024 definitely jumped up.

Read the full story with results in the weekend Bowie News.