Remember to fall back on Saturday night for Sunday time change

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3, so before you go to bed Saturday night move your clocks back one hour.

There have been efforts to get the time change thrown out, but it continues to be in governmental limbo.

What is the future of daylight saving time? On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. But it will not become law until the House of Representatives votes and the president signs off.

The Sunshine Protection Act, stalled in 2023. A group of senators reintroduced the bill again this year and it has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to review and it is stuck in committee.

This time change also is a good time to change out the batteries in your smoke alarms to be set for the next year.