COUNTY LIFE
Fall book sale ready to roll
Friends of the Bowie Public Library will host the annual fall book at the library located at 301 Walnut Nov. 7-9.
Shop for books from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.
You will find a variety of topics from cookbooks to murder mysteries for those cold winter nights. Proceeds support Friends projects for the library.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg couple gets prison time for Jan. 6 riot actions
A Forestburg area couple was sentenced to federal prison last week for their actions in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Mark and Jalise Middleton were found guilty of multiple felony charges back in February, with sentencing postponed throughout the year until Oct. 22. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss presided.
Mark Middleton, 55, received 30 months in a Texas federal prison for the first three counts and a total of 18 months on the remaining four counts, all to run concurrent. Jalise Middleton, 54, was sentenced to 20 months on the first three counts and a total of 18 months on the remaining counts, to run concurrent. They both also have a $2,000 fine. They also have filed letters of appeal.
A federal jury convicted the pair on two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, all felony offenses. They also were convicted of misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.
The Middletons were arrested on April 21, 2021 in Forestburg. Their trial began on Feb. 9 with the verdict returned on Feb. 13.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Hymns for the Hungry raises almost $6,000
Bowie area churches supported God’s Table the local food ministry at the 10th annual Hymns for the Hungry event on Sunday. Pictured, the handbell choir of Bowie Methodist Church performed. The preliminary figures show $5,377 was raised to support God’s Table.
COUNTY LIFE
Cinderella Ball to support Meals on Wheels in Nocona
Support meals on wheels and attend the Cinderella Ball at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Veranda Inn Events Center in Nocona.
The evening will feature an open bar, prime rib dinner and live music. Tickets are $50 and will be on sale at the Carpenter Shop (Nocona Senior Citizens Center), Downtown Floral and Gifts and at the door.
Proceeds will support the local meals on wheels program through the senior center.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint