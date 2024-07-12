SPORTS
Bowie boys beat Slidell 43-40 in overtime
The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up their biggest profile win of the short season so far on Tuesday with an overtime win against Slidell.
The Jackrabbits won 43-40 against the Greyhounds, holding on just enough in the overtime period to get the win against the state-ranked team.
Bowie was coming off a disappointing loss last week to Bells more than a week ago before the holiday break. The Jackrabbits had a heck of test for themselves waiting after several off days.
Slidell, the program that had won the district title against all of the Montague County 1A teams for nearly a decade, is looking to keep results the same even as it moves up to 2A.
The Greyhounds are ranked 10th in the state in 2A according to the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Also, Slidell is the definition of a full-court press team that goes a hundred miles per hour almost all of the time.
With both teams coming off a week long break, conditioning was about to be tested.
The Jackrabbits had the height and length advantage in the front court and used that to their advantage on defense in a half court setting.
The Greyhounds were looking to get to the rim on drives and routinely were thwarted by Bowie’s size.
The Jackrabbit offense wanted to be methodical in their approach. Slidell wanted to speed the game up to suit its pace of play. Bowie will look for opportunities to push, but did not want to fall into the trap of trying to match the Greyhounds.
The Jackrabbits scored inside and made some free throws as they led 9-4 after the first quarter and looked to be controlling the game.
Slidell was able to turn things around with a quick score in the second quarter, which allowed it to get into its press defense and change the pace of the game.
Bowie struggled to routinely break the press, committing several turnovers by not being able to cross half court in 10 seconds.
The Greyhounds were led by their leading scorer in the period, who scored eight of their 10 points, all inside the arc.
The Jackrabbits were not having much luck scoring a ton either while dealing with the pressure, making only two baskets.
The Greyhounds took the lead and while Bowie only trailed 16-14 at halftime, it seemed like Slidell grabbed the momentum and were on the verge of breaking things open at any time.
The Jackrabbits answered the bell and came out in the third quarter ready to establish control again. It was easily Bowie’s best stretch of offensive play, doubling its first half total with 14 points as five different players made at least one basket.
The Jackrabbit defense continued to make things tough for the Greyhounds with less chances to push the ball in transition. Still, after only getting to the free throw line twice in the first half, Slidell was starting to earn trips to the charity stripe much more starting in the third quarter.
Bowie still led 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Greyhounds were going to give up.
The Jackrabbits looked to serve a death blow early in the final period, scoring five points in the first two minutes to open up the biggest lead of the game 33-23.
It took Slidell only two minutes to cut the lead down to one 33-32 with 4:12 still to play as the Greyhounds could not be kept off the free throw line and Bowie failing to score.
Slidell took the lead 34-33 with two made free throws with 1:19 left to play and all of the momentum since the Jackrabbits had not scored in the last five minutes.
Bowie then got a huge play from big post player Gaige Goodman. His size had bothered the Greyhounds all game on defense and he also scored in every quarter. He made a tough basket through contact while also getting the foul call for a shot at an old fashioned 3-point play. He sunk the free throw to give the Jackrabbits back the lead 36-34 with 45 seconds left.
Unfortunately, Bowie could not keep Slidell off the free throw line. With 31 seconds left, the Greyhounds sunk both clutch free throws to tie the game at 36-36.
Attempts at winning in regulation did not go either team’s way as the game went to overtime.
It was back and forth through the early going. Bowie scored on a basket from Rayder Mann and Slidell answered with a 3-pointer to lead 39-38.
The Greyhounds added one point to their lead with a made free throw to lead 40-38 with less than two minutes left in the overtime period.
The Jackrabbits got the lead back with Mann sinking a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:28 left in the game to give Bowie a 41-40 lead.
The Jackrabbit defense was able to come up with stop after stop. Bowie had three trips to the free throw line to extend its lead and only made two of its six shots.
Still, the Jackrabbits held on to win 43-40.

For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870899&T=1
New BHS soccer club has 40 players
At the end of the November school board meeting for Bowie, athletic director Tyler Price had some updates about the new high school soccer club.
So far the club has fielded 40 players total, with 23 being boys and 17 girls meaning it can field both teams.
Both teams have full game schedules, with the girls being invited to play in the Wichita Falls Invitational Tournament in January.
One goal has been donated, both sets of team jerseys are fully donated as well with a commitment to donate the jerseys next year with the hope for home and away games.
The club is coached by Chad Word, Scott Siebert and Javier Fuerte. The club is not officially a part of the competition this year in the University Interscholastic League, but with a good turnout there is hope the presence of the club will lead to the Bowie School District adding the sport to its athletic department in the future.
If and when that is the case, the club leaders hope to help develop players for the high school team. Bowie would have to compete in the 4A classification if and when a high school soccer team is approved.
The Lady Rabbit team has their first game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Burkburnett. For more information about the soccer club, go to the Bowie High School Soccer Club Facebook page.
Nocona girls blow out Iowa Park, boys lose at Henrietta
Nocona girls
The Nocona Lady Indians were able to whoop up on Iowa Park on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians dominated 86-38 against the Lady Hawks in a game that was not competitive at all.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against state-ranked Bridgeport where the team did not shoot well.
From the jump, the Lady Indians’ offense was working over Iowa Park. Nocona felt safe to bring pressure on defense and created easy scoring chances in transition.
The Lady Indians scored 20 or more points in the first three quarters and got a lot of players in on the scoring action. Every player ended up making at least one basket.
Nocona took the gas off the defensive pressure in the second half so as not to be disrespectful. This allowed the Lady Hawks, who had scored only 12 points in the first half, to get some things going in the second half.
Nocona was actually outscored 11-9 in the fourth quarter, but it did not mean much with their lead already so high.
The Lady Indians won 86-38.
Nocona boys
The Nocona Indians lost a tough game on the road on Tuesday night at Henrietta.
The Bearcats won 60-50 in a game where the Indians fell behind early and were unable to come back.
Nocona was playing its first game in a week and was looking to see if it could hang with a program that is usually able to give a good challenge most years.
Henrietta got out to a big lead in the first quarter, getting to the free throw line for 10 attempts and scoring 20 points. The Indian offense was slow to get going as they trailed 20-9.
Nocona was able to slow down the Bearcat offense in the second quarter, but could not make up much ground as it trailed 29-21 at halftime.
The Indians could replicate the defense in the third and fourth quarter as Henrietta scored 16 and 15 points. Nocona’s offense kept pace and even outscored the Bearcats in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the deficit it was chasing.
Henrietta won 60-50.

Saint Jo teams easily win games on Tuesday night
Saint Jo boys
The Saint Jo Panthers easily won at Tioga on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 55-31 against the Bulldogs in a game they dominated from the start.
Saint Jo raced out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, with 14 coming from leading scorer Barrett Johnson.
The Panthers cooled down offensively in the second and third quarters, scoring 20 points combined during the time. Still, the defense was able to keep Tioga stifled in the second quarter before the Bulldogs played a bit more evenly in the second half.
Saint Jo still outscored Tioga in each of the quarters, not allowing the Bulldogs to make up the double-digit deficit. The Panthers closed the game out with a 15 point quarter with four different players scoring at least one basket.
Saint Jo won 55-31.
Saint Jo girls
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to beat Chico at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 58-41 against the Lady Dragons in a rough and tumble game that suits Saint Jo just fine.
Both teams tried to pressure the ball while playing fast and physical throughout. The Lady Panthers got an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime.
Saint Jo pulled away with a 16 point third quarter before slowing things down a peg in the fourth quarter while keeping the defensive intensity up.
The Lady Panthers won 58-41.

