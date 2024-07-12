Lady Rabbits stomp Mineral Wells

The Bowie Lady Rabbits made a good showing on Tuesday night at home by beating Mineral Wells with ease.

The Lady Rabbits won 51-39 against the Lady Rams, leading from the start with only little dips in energy that allowed Mineral Wells to cut into the lead a little bit.

The Lady Rams had only one loss on their schedule before Tuesday’s game and had beaten three of Bowie’s district teams early in its season so far.

Bowie had last played a week previously at its hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament before the holiday break. Despite expecting some rust after the long layoff, the team started off the game hot.

The Lady Rabbits led 12-2 at one point in the first quarter, carving up Mineral Well’s zone defense in all different ways while not giving the Lady Rams easy looks to score. Mineral Wells scored two baskets against most of Bowie’s bench to cut the lead to 12-6 heading into the second quarter.

Mineral Wells played much better in the next period, scoring 10 points against the Lady Rabbits ever shifting defense. Bowie is changing up its defensive strategy this season by never staying in any one look for too long before switching.

This can cause issues early in the season as players are not used to having to constantly change defensive looks, especially with the team featuring so many new players to varsity.

Offensively, the Lady Rabbits drew 10 free throws in the quarter alone, but only made four. Bowie scored 11 points and led 23-16 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Lady Rabbits play well. The Lady Rams were only getting scoring out of one player during the period, who scored eight points.

Bowie had its best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 20 points. Laney Enolow and Parker Riddle each scored six points to lead the team during the quarter as the Lady Rabbits broke the game open and led 47-25 heading in the fourth quarter.

It was not the best finish to a game for Bowie. The Lady Rabbits failed to score double-digit points for the only time in the final period, finishing with eight points in the fourth quarter.

Mineral Wells on offense made a good push as the team made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

It was not enough to make Bowie sweat at all. The Lady Rabbits were able to coast to the end, holding onto the ball late to run some time off as they won 51-39.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.

